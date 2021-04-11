Yacht Club downsized opening day due to COVID restrictions

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.-The Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club in the Channel Islands Harbor held its opening day celebration and boat parade on Sunday.

Members dressed their boats in PCYC orange and yellow burgee, balloons and nautical flags.

The club, founded in 1976, had to downsize its celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But they club still have a guitar player on its deck and a boat parade in the harbor.

The opening day celebration kicks off the boating season that lasts all summer.