Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 3:29 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 79,716; 984 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 48 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths reported in Ventura County Thursday. There have now been 79,716 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 984 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

334 cases are considered active. 28 people are currently hospitalized, 6 of whom are in the ICU. 78,398 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.2 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 32 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases48
New Tests Performed4,849
New Deaths3
Current hospitalizations28
Current ICU6
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)79,716
Total Test Performed1,272,236
Deaths984
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,380
Community acquired3,532
Under investigation332
Undetermined68,472
Total79,716
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,3306,17391
Age 18-245,7015,489107
Age 25-4413,93013,375239
Age 45-6410,3769,770163
Age 65-742,2522,07855
75+2,0681,42050
Unknown20263
Total4067738331708
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon21
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,634
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,660
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake609
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,683
91377 – Oak Park395
93001 – Ventura2,890
93003 – Ventura4,024
93004 – Ventura2,324
93010 – Camarillo3,191
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,739
93015 – Fillmore2,606
93021 – Moorpark2,774
93022 – Oak View363
93023 – Ojai999
93030 – Oxnard9,668
93033 – Oxnard13,699
93035 – Oxnard2,396
93036 – Oxnard6,158
93040 – Piru355
93041 – Port Hueneme2,407
93060 – Santa Paula5,436
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,255
93065 – Simi Valley6,183
93066 – Somis247
Total79,716
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx31,46862.7%8,330.042.5%44.5%
White13,43526.8%3,691.240.9%43.2%
Asian1,8473.7%2,941.37.6%7.4%
African American/Black5461.1%3,660.70.9%1.7%
Multiracial7651.5%3,547.40.3%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1670.3%6,952.50.7%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1830.4%11,968.60.2%0.2%
Other1,7933.6%N/A6.7%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)29,512
Total79,716100.0%0.0100.0%100.0%

Case Totals / Coronavirus / Health
Author Profile Photo

NewsChannel 3-12

Email the NewsChannel 3-12 Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content