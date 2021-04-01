Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 79,716; 984 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 48 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths reported in Ventura County Thursday. There have now been 79,716 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 984 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

334 cases are considered active. 28 people are currently hospitalized, 6 of whom are in the ICU. 78,398 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.2 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 32 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

SUMMARY New cases 48 New Tests Performed 4,849 New Deaths 3 Current hospitalizations 28 Current ICU 6 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 79,716 Total Test Performed 1,272,236 Deaths 984

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,380 Community acquired 3,532 Under investigation 332 Undetermined 68,472 Total 79,716

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,330 6,173 91 Age 18-24 5,701 5,489 107 Age 25-44 13,930 13,375 239 Age 45-64 10,376 9,770 163 Age 65-74 2,252 2,078 55 75+ 2,068 1,420 50 Unknown 20 26 3 Total 40677 38331 708

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 21 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,634 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,660 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 609 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,683 91377 – Oak Park 395 93001 – Ventura 2,890 93003 – Ventura 4,024 93004 – Ventura 2,324 93010 – Camarillo 3,191 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,739 93015 – Fillmore 2,606 93021 – Moorpark 2,774 93022 – Oak View 363 93023 – Ojai 999 93030 – Oxnard 9,668 93033 – Oxnard 13,699 93035 – Oxnard 2,396 93036 – Oxnard 6,158 93040 – Piru 355 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,407 93060 – Santa Paula 5,436 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,255 93065 – Simi Valley 6,183 93066 – Somis 247 Total 79,716