Deputies arrest five suspects in drug house in Port Hueneme

Ventura County

PORT HUENEME, Calif. -- Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrested five suspects in an drug house sting on Wednesday.

During this whole month, detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's Special Crimes Unit and the Sheriff's Gang Unit investigated a drug house operation located on the 100 block of Ann Avenue in Port Hueneme.

On Wednesday morning, a Port Hueneme man, who detectives say is on parole for manslaughter, was detained after he exited the suspected drug house.

After his detention, the Special Crimes Unit and the Gang Unit was able to serve a search warrant at two locations, one being the drug house in Port Hueneme.

During the search, detectives detained several people inside the drug house.

Detectives also found and seized multiple illegal firearms and a large amount of methamphetamine.

Five other suspects were arrested for felony offenses with two of them being parolees.

The suspects were booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility.



