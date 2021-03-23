Oxnard Fire Department goes bald for childhood cancer research

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. -- Oxnard firefighters are going bald for a good cause.

The fire department held a virtual head shaving event to help raise funds for childhood cancer research. The department's fire chief was among those shaving it all off.

Now through Thursday, more than 30 Oxnard firefighters will shave their heads to promote awareness and raise funds for childhood cancer research through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Chief Alexander Hamilton is among those shaving his hair off, along with his 11-year-old son, Cooper.

“Once I learned that it was for the research for kids with cancer I decided that I really wanted to do it,” said Cooper.

“He looks pretty good actually,” said Chief Hamilton of his son's new hairdo. “I think he can do with a shaved head more often.”

St. Baldrick’s foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with cancer.

“This is the first year and we are hoping to make this an annual event, and if it wasn’t for COVID we would like to be out there participating with the public and participating with the children who are currently battling cancer, unfortunately with COVID, though, we have to do this in a socially-distanced way,” said Hamilton.

For now the fire department will be sporting a new look.

“If we can prevent other kids having to go through the battle of cancer then this is a small price to pay,” said Hamilton.

