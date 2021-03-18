Ventura police rescue teen stuck in water near Harbor Cove Beach

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura Police officers rescued a 17-year-old boy from Oxnard after he became stuck in water off the side of a jetty at Harbor Cove Beach Wednesday night.

Police said they were dispatched to the area at the end of Spinnaker Drive around 8:10 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible drowning victim.

Upon arriving, officers found the boy in distress, but still conscious, stuck in sharp rocks near the jetty.

Police then formulated a plan to get the boy safely out of the water and up and over the jetty. Once safely on land, Ventura City Fire and AMR personnel treated him for minor injuries.

During the incident, crews learned the boy had been fishing off the edge of the jetty when he lost his footing and fell into the water.

Other people who were with the boy tried to save him but were unable to, so they called 911 for assistance.