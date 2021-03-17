Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 78,968; 937 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 97 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths reported in Ventura County Wednesday. There have now been 78,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 937 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

439 cases are considered active. 53 people are currently hospitalized, 18 of whom are in the ICU. 77,592 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.2 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 32 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

SUMMARY New cases 97 New Tests Performed 6,016 New Deaths 3 Current hospitalizations 53 Current ICU 18 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 78,968 Total Test Performed 1,207,406 Deaths 937

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,363 Community acquired 3,534 Under investigation 439 Undetermined 67,632 Total 78,968

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,251 6,090 89 Age 18-24 5,640 5,449 105 Age 25-44 13,822 13,232 238 Age 45-64 10,283 9,682 162 Age 65-74 2,240 2,066 60 75+ 2,055 1,408 51 Unknown 20 22 3 Total 40,311 37,949 708

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 21 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,625 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,622 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 600 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,650 91377 – Oak Park 389 93001 – Ventura 2,859 93003 – Ventura 3,974 93004 – Ventura 2,297 93010 – Camarillo 3,154 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,712 93015 – Fillmore 2,580 93021 – Moorpark 2,738 93022 – Oak View 359 93023 – Ojai 980 93030 – Oxnard 9,545 93033 – Oxnard 13,666 93035 – Oxnard 2,361 93036 – Oxnard 6,105 93040 – Piru 353 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,376 93060 – Santa Paula 5,396 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,225 93065 – Simi Valley 6,137 93066 – Somis 244 Total 78,968