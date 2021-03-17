Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 4:35 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 78,968; 937 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 97 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths reported in Ventura County Wednesday. There have now been 78,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 937 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

439 cases are considered active. 53 people are currently hospitalized, 18 of whom are in the ICU. 77,592 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.2 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 32 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases97
New Tests Performed6,016
New Deaths3
Current hospitalizations53
Current ICU18
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)78,968
Total Test Performed1,207,406
Deaths937
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,363
Community acquired3,534
Under investigation439
Undetermined67,632
Total78,968
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,2516,09089
Age 18-245,6405,449105
Age 25-4413,82213,232238
Age 45-6410,2839,682162
Age 65-742,2402,06660
75+2,0551,40851
Unknown20223
Total40,31137,949708
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon21
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,625
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,622
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake600
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,650
91377 – Oak Park389
93001 – Ventura2,859
93003 – Ventura3,974
93004 – Ventura2,297
93010 – Camarillo3,154
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,712
93015 – Fillmore2,580
93021 – Moorpark2,738
93022 – Oak View359
93023 – Ojai980
93030 – Oxnard9,545
93033 – Oxnard13,666
93035 – Oxnard2,361
93036 – Oxnard6,105
93040 – Piru353
93041 – Port Hueneme2,376
93060 – Santa Paula5,396
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,225
93065 – Simi Valley6,137
93066 – Somis244
Total78,968
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx31,05162.7%8,219.744.7%44.5%
White13,22826.7%3,634.440.9%43.2%
Asian1,8223.7%2,901.57.4%7.4%
African American/Black5361.1%3,593.71.0%1.7%
Multiracial7561.5%3,505.70.3%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1650.3%6,869.30.8%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1820.4%11,903.20.2%0.2%
Other1,7593.6%N/A4.7%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)29,469
Total78,968100.0%9,331.5100.0%100.0%

