Oxnard man sentenced to 180 days in jail for false impersonation, identity theft

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was sentenced to jail for false impersonation and identity theft on Wednesday in Ventura.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Erik Castrejon, 43 from Oxnard was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail with a year of probation. Castrejon will also have to pay for victim restitution.

The judge ordered that during Castrejon's probation he would only be able to use the internet for work, school and volunteer purposes only.

Castrejon previously pled guilty to two counts of misdemeanor false personation, one count of identity theft and one count of credible impersonation on the internet.

Back in July 2020, Castrejon took the identity of a Ventura woman after she voiced her opinion on a viral post between an employee of the Sandbox Coffeehouse in Ventura and a customer involving the use of face coverings went viral on social media.

Castrejon then took the women's identity and created fake social media account. He then went on to use these accounts to make racist comments using the woman's stolen identity.

He also stole three other identities along with a local organization called We Have Rights Corporation.

Castrejon posted false racist and violent comments using their identities.

Due to his comments, one home and business were vandalized.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted by the District Attorney's Office Fraud and Technology Crimes Unit.