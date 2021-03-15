Oxnard police search for missing man

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing man on Monday.

55-year-old Gerardo Solis reportedly walked away from his home on the 1000 block of Kipling Place around 9 a.m.

Solis is described as Hispanic, standing at about 6-foot-1 and weighing around 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Solis was last seen wearing a black sweater, gray pants and brown boots.

If you see Solis or know where he might be, you are urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department dispatch center at 805-385-7740.