Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 78,271; 895 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 221 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported in Ventura County over the weekend. There have now been 78,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 895 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

645 cases are considered active. 82 people are currently hospitalized, 24 of whom are in the ICU. 76,731 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 30 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 221 New Tests Performed 12,795 New Deaths 12 Current hospitalizations 82 Current ICU 24 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 78,271 Total Test Performed 1,169,396 Deaths 895

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,235 Community acquired 3,535 Under investigation 645 Undetermined 66,856 Total 78,271

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 03/02 % of Total 65+ years 7,738 10.0% Underlying health conditions 6,280 8.1% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,770 2.3% Healthcare Worker 1,468 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 141 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 193 0.2% Homeless 61 0.1% Farmworkers 600 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 429 0.6% Total Cases 77,675 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,199 6,017 85 Age 18-24 5,595 5,408 100 Age 25-44 13,699 13,122 228 Age 45-64 10,190 9,620 163 Age 65-74 2,215 2,044 56 75+ 2,038 1,400 48 Unknown 20 21 3 Total 39,956 37,632 683

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 17 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,607 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,588 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 593 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,637 91377 – Oak Park 384 93001 – Ventura 2,843 93003 – Ventura 3,931 93004 – Ventura 2,279 93010 – Camarillo 3,127 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,697 93015 – Fillmore 2,562 93021 – Moorpark 2,701 93022 – Oak View 357 93023 – Ojai 980 93030 – Oxnard 9,464 93033 – Oxnard 13,551 93035 – Oxnard 2,330 93036 – Oxnard 6,053 93040 – Piru 354 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,352 93060 – Santa Paula 5,313 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,209 93065 – Simi Valley 6,101 93066 – Somis 241 Total 78,271