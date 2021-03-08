Skip to Content
Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 78,271; 895 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 221 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported in Ventura County over the weekend. There have now been 78,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 895 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

645 cases are considered active. 82 people are currently hospitalized, 24 of whom are in the ICU. 76,731 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 30 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases221
New Tests Performed12,795
New Deaths12
Current hospitalizations82
Current ICU24
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)78,271
Total Test Performed1,169,396
Deaths895
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,235
Community acquired3,535
Under investigation645
Undetermined66,856
Total78,271
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 03/02% of Total
65+ years7,73810.0%
Underlying health conditions6,2808.1%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,7702.3%
Healthcare Worker1,4681.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1410.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1930.2%
Homeless610.1%
Farmworkers6000.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4290.6%
Total Cases77,675100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,1996,01785
Age 18-245,5955,408100
Age 25-4413,69913,122228
Age 45-6410,1909,620163
Age 65-742,2152,04456
75+2,0381,40048
Unknown20213
Total39,95637,632683
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon17
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,607
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,588
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake593
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,637
91377 – Oak Park384
93001 – Ventura2,843
93003 – Ventura3,931
93004 – Ventura2,279
93010 – Camarillo3,127
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,697
93015 – Fillmore2,562
93021 – Moorpark2,701
93022 – Oak View357
93023 – Ojai980
93030 – Oxnard9,464
93033 – Oxnard13,551
93035 – Oxnard2,330
93036 – Oxnard6,053
93040 – Piru354
93041 – Port Hueneme2,352
93060 – Santa Paula5,313
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,209
93065 – Simi Valley6,101
93066 – Somis241
Total78,271
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx29,84962.6%7,901.545.7%44.5%
White12,94127.2%3,555.541.3%43.2%
Asian1,7783.7%2,831.47.5%7.4%
African American/Black5311.1%3,560.20.9%1.7%
Multiracial5051.1%2,341.80.3%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1570.3%6,536.20.8%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1790.4%11,707.00.2%0.2%
Other1,7083.6%N/A3.2%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)30,623
Total78,271100.0%9,249.2100.0%100.0%

