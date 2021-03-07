Surfer dies after colliding with another surfer in water near Rincon Point

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 51-year-old man died Saturday after colliding with another person while surfing near Rincon Point.

The incident happened around 1:14 p.m. on the Ventura County side of the point.

The county's Medical Examiner identified the man as Gerald Gilhool Jr. from Ojai. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The examiner said the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Gilhool worked as a tour manager for the band "Dawes," according to the Ventura County Star.

Actress and singer Mandy Moore posted on Instagram about his death, calling him a "dear friend."

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the second surfer involved in the fatal crash was taken to the hospital by car. The extent of their injuries are unclear at this time.