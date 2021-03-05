Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 4:35 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 78,050; 883 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 167 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths reported in Ventura County on Friday. There have now been 78,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 883 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

783 cases are considered active. 96 people are currently hospitalized, 28 of whom are in the ICU. 76,384 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 29 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases167
New Tests Performed6,527
New Deaths7
Current hospitalizations96
Current ICU28
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)78,050
Total Test Performed1,156,601
Deaths883
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,223
Community acquired3,535
Under investigation782
Undetermined66,510
Total78,050
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 03/02% of Total
65+ years7,73810.0%
Underlying health conditions6,2808.1%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,7702.3%
Healthcare Worker1,4681.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1410.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1930.2%
Homeless610.1%
Farmworkers6000.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4290.6%
Total Cases77,675100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,1885,99687
Age 18-245,5865,385101
Age 25-4413,64713,086226
Age 45-6410,1639,595162
Age 65-742,2082,03957
75+2,0351,39847
Unknown20213
Total39,84737,520683
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon16
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,599
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,577
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake590
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,630
91377 – Oak Park383
93001 – Ventura2,836
93003 – Ventura3,914
93004 – Ventura2,270
93010 – Camarillo3,119
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,688
93015 – Fillmore2,555
93021 – Moorpark2,691
93022 – Oak View356
93023 – Ojai977
93030 – Oxnard9,446
93033 – Oxnard13,518
93035 – Oxnard2,326
93036 – Oxnard6,031
93040 – Piru353
93041 – Port Hueneme2,346
93060 – Santa Paula5,298
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,204
93065 – Simi Valley6,087
93066 – Somis240
Total78,050
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx29,65762.8%7,850.646.3%44.5%
White12,80927.1%3,519.241.5%43.2%
Asian1,7583.7%2,799.57.5%7.4%
African American/Black5241.1%3,513.20.8%1.7%
Multiracial4801.0%2,225.80.3%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1570.3%6,536.20.8%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1770.4%11,576.20.2%0.2%
Other1,7023.6%N/A2.6%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)30,786
Total78,050100.0%9,223.1100.0%100.0%

