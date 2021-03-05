Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 78,050; 883 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 167 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths reported in Ventura County on Friday. There have now been 78,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 883 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

783 cases are considered active. 96 people are currently hospitalized, 28 of whom are in the ICU. 76,384 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 29 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 167 New Tests Performed 6,527 New Deaths 7 Current hospitalizations 96 Current ICU 28 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 78,050 Total Test Performed 1,156,601 Deaths 883

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,223 Community acquired 3,535 Under investigation 782 Undetermined 66,510 Total 78,050

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 03/02 % of Total 65+ years 7,738 10.0% Underlying health conditions 6,280 8.1% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,770 2.3% Healthcare Worker 1,468 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 141 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 193 0.2% Homeless 61 0.1% Farmworkers 600 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 429 0.6% Total Cases 77,675 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,188 5,996 87 Age 18-24 5,586 5,385 101 Age 25-44 13,647 13,086 226 Age 45-64 10,163 9,595 162 Age 65-74 2,208 2,039 57 75+ 2,035 1,398 47 Unknown 20 21 3 Total 39,847 37,520 683

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 16 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,599 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,577 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 590 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,630 91377 – Oak Park 383 93001 – Ventura 2,836 93003 – Ventura 3,914 93004 – Ventura 2,270 93010 – Camarillo 3,119 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,688 93015 – Fillmore 2,555 93021 – Moorpark 2,691 93022 – Oak View 356 93023 – Ojai 977 93030 – Oxnard 9,446 93033 – Oxnard 13,518 93035 – Oxnard 2,326 93036 – Oxnard 6,031 93040 – Piru 353 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,346 93060 – Santa Paula 5,298 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,204 93065 – Simi Valley 6,087 93066 – Somis 240 Total 78,050