Ventura County
Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 77,883; 876 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 108 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Wednesday. There have now been 77,883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 876 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

820 cases are considered active. 97 people are currently hospitalized, 31 of whom are in the ICU. 76,187 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 29 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases100
New Tests Performed5,125
New Deaths6
Current hospitalizations97
Current ICU31
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)77,883
Total Test Performed1,150,074
Deaths876
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7224
Community acquired3,535
Under investigation819
Undetermined66,305
Total77,883
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 03/02% of Total
65+ years7,73810.0%
Underlying health conditions6,2808.1%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,7702.3%
Healthcare Worker1,4681.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1410.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1930.2%
Homeless610.1%
Farmworkers6000.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4290.6%
Total Cases77,675100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,1745,98284
Age 18-245,5775,377101
Age 25-4413,62313,063226
Age 45-6410,1419,576159
Age 65-742,2012,02756
75+2,0301,39547
Unknown20213
Total39,76637,441676
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon11
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,592
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,567
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake584
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,618
91377 – Oak Park378
93001 – Ventura2,831
93003 – Ventura3,910
93004 – Ventura2,268
93010 – Camarillo3,113
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,681
93015 – Fillmore2,551
93021 – Moorpark2,685
93022 – Oak View357
93023 – Ojai975
93030 – Oxnard9,428
93033 – Oxnard13,501
93035 – Oxnard2,315
93036 – Oxnard6,022
93040 – Piru353
93041 – Port Hueneme2,343
93060 – Santa Paula5,295
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,190
93065 – Simi Valley6,077
93066 – Somis238
Total77,883
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx29,59362.8%7,833.746.2%44.5%
White12,78227.1%3,511.841.6%43.2%
Asian1,7583.7%2,799.57.5%7.4%
African American/Black5251.1%3,519.90.8%1.7%
Multiracial4771.0%2,211.90.3%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1570.3%6,536.20.8%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1770.4%11,576.20.1%0.2%
Other1,6943.6%N/A2.6%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)30,720
Total77,883100.0%9,203.3100.0%100.0%

Case Totals / Coronavirus / Health
