Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 77,883; 876 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 108 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Wednesday. There have now been 77,883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 876 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

820 cases are considered active. 97 people are currently hospitalized, 31 of whom are in the ICU. 76,187 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 29 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 100 New Tests Performed 5,125 New Deaths 6 Current hospitalizations 97 Current ICU 31 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 77,883 Total Test Performed 1,150,074 Deaths 876

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7224 Community acquired 3,535 Under investigation 819 Undetermined 66,305 Total 77,883

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 03/02 % of Total 65+ years 7,738 10.0% Underlying health conditions 6,280 8.1% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,770 2.3% Healthcare Worker 1,468 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 141 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 193 0.2% Homeless 61 0.1% Farmworkers 600 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 429 0.6% Total Cases 77,675 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,174 5,982 84 Age 18-24 5,577 5,377 101 Age 25-44 13,623 13,063 226 Age 45-64 10,141 9,576 159 Age 65-74 2,201 2,027 56 75+ 2,030 1,395 47 Unknown 20 21 3 Total 39,766 37,441 676

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 11 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,592 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,567 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 584 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,618 91377 – Oak Park 378 93001 – Ventura 2,831 93003 – Ventura 3,910 93004 – Ventura 2,268 93010 – Camarillo 3,113 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,681 93015 – Fillmore 2,551 93021 – Moorpark 2,685 93022 – Oak View 357 93023 – Ojai 975 93030 – Oxnard 9,428 93033 – Oxnard 13,501 93035 – Oxnard 2,315 93036 – Oxnard 6,022 93040 – Piru 353 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,343 93060 – Santa Paula 5,295 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,190 93065 – Simi Valley 6,077 93066 – Somis 238 Total 77,883