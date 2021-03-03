Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 4:49 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 77,783; 870 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 108 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Wednesday. There have now been 77,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 870 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

878 cases are considered active. 93 people are currently hospitalized, 31 of whom are in the ICU. 76,035 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 29 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases108
New Tests Performed5,123
New Deaths12
Current hospitalizations93
Current ICU31
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)77,783
Total Test Performed1,144,949
Deaths870
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,222
Community acquired3,535
Under investigation876
Undetermined66,150
Total77,783
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 03/02% of Total
65+ years7,73810.0%
Underlying health conditions6,2808.1%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,7702.3%
Healthcare Worker1,4681.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1410.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1930.2%
Homeless610.1%
Farmworkers6000.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4290.6%
Total Cases77,675100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,1615,97683
Age 18-245,5715,366101
Age 25-4413,60513,047227
Age 45-6410,1309,567159
Age 65-742,2012,02056
75+2,0271,39448
Unknown20213
Total39,71537,391677
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon10
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,581
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,566
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake581
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,613
91377 – Oak Park378
93001 – Ventura2,830
93003 – Ventura3,905
93004 – Ventura2,269
93010 – Camarillo3,108
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,676
93015 – Fillmore2,549
93021 – Moorpark2,678
93022 – Oak View358
93023 – Ojai975
93030 – Oxnard9,427
93033 – Oxnard13,486
93035 – Oxnard2,309
93036 – Oxnard6,014
93040 – Piru353
93041 – Port Hueneme2,338
93060 – Santa Paula5,287
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,187
93065 – Simi Valley6,067
93066 – Somis238
Total77,783
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx29,53462.7%7,818.146.3%44.5%
White12,75827.1%3,505.241.4%43.2%
Asian1,7573.7%2,797.97.6%7.4%
African American/Black5251.1%3,519.90.8%1.7%
Multiracial4761.0%2,207.30.3%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1570.3%6,536.20.8%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1770.4%11,576.20.1%0.2%
Other1,6943.6%N/A2.6%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)30,705
Total77,783100.0%9,191.5100.0%100.0%

