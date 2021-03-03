Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 77,783; 870 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 108 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Wednesday. There have now been 77,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 870 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

878 cases are considered active. 93 people are currently hospitalized, 31 of whom are in the ICU. 76,035 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 29 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

SUMMARY New cases 108 New Tests Performed 5,123 New Deaths 12 Current hospitalizations 93 Current ICU 31 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 77,783 Total Test Performed 1,144,949 Deaths 870

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,222 Community acquired 3,535 Under investigation 876 Undetermined 66,150 Total 77,783

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 03/02 % of Total 65+ years 7,738 10.0% Underlying health conditions 6,280 8.1% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,770 2.3% Healthcare Worker 1,468 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 141 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 193 0.2% Homeless 61 0.1% Farmworkers 600 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 429 0.6% Total Cases 77,675 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,161 5,976 83 Age 18-24 5,571 5,366 101 Age 25-44 13,605 13,047 227 Age 45-64 10,130 9,567 159 Age 65-74 2,201 2,020 56 75+ 2,027 1,394 48 Unknown 20 21 3 Total 39,715 37,391 677

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 10 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,581 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,566 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 581 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,613 91377 – Oak Park 378 93001 – Ventura 2,830 93003 – Ventura 3,905 93004 – Ventura 2,269 93010 – Camarillo 3,108 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,676 93015 – Fillmore 2,549 93021 – Moorpark 2,678 93022 – Oak View 358 93023 – Ojai 975 93030 – Oxnard 9,427 93033 – Oxnard 13,486 93035 – Oxnard 2,309 93036 – Oxnard 6,014 93040 – Piru 353 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,338 93060 – Santa Paula 5,287 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,187 93065 – Simi Valley 6,067 93066 – Somis 238 Total 77,783