Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 77,675; 858 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 81 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths reported in Ventura County on Tuesday. There have now been 77,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 858 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

861 cases are considered active. 91 people are currently hospitalized, 29 of whom are in the ICU. 77,675 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 29 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 81 New Tests Performed 2,477 New Deaths 6 Current hospitalizations 91 Current ICU 29 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 77,675 Total Test Performed 1,139,826 Deaths 858

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,211 Community acquired 3,536 Under investigation 859 Undetermined 66,069 Total 77,675

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/24 % of Total 65+ years 7,576 9.9% Underlying health conditions 6,118 8.0% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,735 2.3% Healthcare Worker 1,456 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 141 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 192 0.2% Homeless 61 0.1% Farmworkers 592 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 422 0.5% Total Cases 76,874 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,150 5,971 83 Age 18-24 5,561 5,361 91 Age 25-44 13,589 13,032 222 Age 45-64 10,112 9,550 150 Age 65-74 2,200 2,019 57 75+ 2,025 1,390 45 Unknown 20 21 1 Total 39,657 37,344 649

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 8 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,580 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,567 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 576 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,611 91377 – Oak Park 375 93001 – Ventura 2,823 93003 – Ventura 3,897 93004 – Ventura 2,265 93010 – Camarillo 3,104 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,675 93015 – Fillmore 2,545 93021 – Moorpark 2,672 93022 – Oak View 358 93023 – Ojai 975 93030 – Oxnard 9,424 93033 – Oxnard 13,464 93035 – Oxnard 2,301 93036 – Oxnard 6,006 93040 – Piru 353 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,338 93060 – Santa Paula 5,277 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,183 93065 – Simi Valley 6,060 93066 – Somis 238 Total 77,675