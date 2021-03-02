Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
March 1, 2021 5:37 pm
Published 4:44 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 77,675; 858 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 81 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths reported in Ventura County on Tuesday. There have now been 77,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 858 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

861 cases are considered active. 91 people are currently hospitalized, 29 of whom are in the ICU. 77,675 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 29 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases81
New Tests Performed2,477
New Deaths6
Current hospitalizations91
Current ICU29
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)77,675
Total Test Performed1,139,826
Deaths858
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,211
Community acquired3,536
Under investigation859
Undetermined66,069
Total77,675
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/24% of Total
65+ years7,5769.9%
Underlying health conditions6,1188.0%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,7352.3%
Healthcare Worker1,4561.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1410.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1920.2%
Homeless610.1%
Farmworkers5920.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4220.5%
Total Cases76,874100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,1505,97183
Age 18-245,5615,36191
Age 25-4413,58913,032222
Age 45-6410,1129,550150
Age 65-742,2002,01957
75+2,0251,39045
Unknown20211
Total39,65737,344649
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon8
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,580
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,567
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake576
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,611
91377 – Oak Park375
93001 – Ventura2,823
93003 – Ventura3,897
93004 – Ventura2,265
93010 – Camarillo3,104
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,675
93015 – Fillmore2,545
93021 – Moorpark2,672
93022 – Oak View358
93023 – Ojai975
93030 – Oxnard9,424
93033 – Oxnard13,464
93035 – Oxnard2,301
93036 – Oxnard6,006
93040 – Piru353
93041 – Port Hueneme2,338
93060 – Santa Paula5,277
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,183
93065 – Simi Valley6,060
93066 – Somis238
Total77,675
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx27,82362.5%7,365.247.2%44.5%
White12,29927.6%3,379.140.6%43.2%
Asian1,6653.7%2,651.48.1%7.4%
African American/Black5001.1%3,352.30.9%1.7%
Multiracial2710.6%1,256.70.4%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1390.3%5,786.80.7%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1670.4%10,922.20.1%0.2%
Other1,6433.7%N/A2.1%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)33,168
Total77,675100.0%8,968.5100.0%100.0%

