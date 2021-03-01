Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 77,594; 852 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 338 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths reported in Ventura County on Monday. There have now been 77,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 852 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

870 cases are considered active. 94 people are currently hospitalized, 31 of whom are in the ICU. 75,872 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 28 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 338 New Tests Performed 12,634 New Deaths 8 Current hospitalizations 94 Current ICU 31 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 77,594 Total Test Performed 1,137,349 Deaths 852

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,210 Community acquired 3,536 Under investigation 868 Undetermined 65,980 Total 77,594

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/24 % of Total 65+ years 7,576 9.9% Underlying health conditions 6,118 8.0% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,735 2.3% Healthcare Worker 1,456 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 141 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 192 0.2% Homeless 61 0.1% Farmworkers 592 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 422 0.5% Total Cases 76,874 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,143 5,966 84 Age 18-24 5,554 5,359 99 Age 25-44 13,579 13,021 226 Age 45-64 10,099 9,533 158 Age 65-74 2,198 2,018 56 75+ 2,022 1,387 48 Unknown 20 21 3 Total 39,615 37,305 674

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 8 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,580 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,564 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 576 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,611 91377 – Oak Park 375 93001 – Ventura 2,812 93003 – Ventura 3,891 93004 – Ventura 2,263 93010 – Camarillo 3,102 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,673 93015 – Fillmore 2,545 93021 – Moorpark 2,670 93022 – Oak View 358 93023 – Ojai 974 93030 – Oxnard 9,416 93033 – Oxnard 13,454 93035 – Oxnard 2,293 93036 – Oxnard 5,993 93040 – Piru 353 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,337 93060 – Santa Paula 5,269 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,178 93065 – Simi Valley 6,061 93066 – Somis 238 Total 77,594