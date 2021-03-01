Skip to Content
Ventura County
Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 77,594; 852 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 338 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths reported in Ventura County on Monday. There have now been 77,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 852 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

870 cases are considered active. 94 people are currently hospitalized, 31 of whom are in the ICU. 75,872 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 28 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases338
New Tests Performed12,634
New Deaths8
Current hospitalizations94
Current ICU31
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)77,594
Total Test Performed1,137,349
Deaths852
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,210
Community acquired3,536
Under investigation868
Undetermined65,980
Total77,594
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/24% of Total
65+ years7,5769.9%
Underlying health conditions6,1188.0%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,7352.3%
Healthcare Worker1,4561.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1410.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1920.2%
Homeless610.1%
Farmworkers5920.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4220.5%
Total Cases76,874100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,1435,96684
Age 18-245,5545,35999
Age 25-4413,57913,021226
Age 45-6410,0999,533158
Age 65-742,1982,01856
75+2,0221,38748
Unknown20213
Total39,61537,305674
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon8
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,580
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,564
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake576
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,611
91377 – Oak Park375
93001 – Ventura2,812
93003 – Ventura3,891
93004 – Ventura2,263
93010 – Camarillo3,102
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,673
93015 – Fillmore2,545
93021 – Moorpark2,670
93022 – Oak View358
93023 – Ojai974
93030 – Oxnard9,416
93033 – Oxnard13,454
93035 – Oxnard2,293
93036 – Oxnard5,993
93040 – Piru353
93041 – Port Hueneme2,337
93060 – Santa Paula5,269
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,178
93065 – Simi Valley6,061
93066 – Somis238
Total77,594
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx29,43562.7%7,791.946.2%44.5%
White12,71827.1%3,494.241.2%43.2%
Asian1,7513.7%2,788.47.8%7.4%
African American/Black5241.1%3,513.20.8%1.7%
Multiracial4701.0%2,179.50.4%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1570.3%6,536.20.8%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1770.4%11,576.20.1%0.2%
Other1,6963.6%N/A2.7%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)30,666
Total77,594100.0%9,169.2100.0%100.0%

Case Totals / Coronavirus / Health
