Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 77,594; 852 deaths
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 338 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths reported in Ventura County on Monday. There have now been 77,594 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 852 deaths.
The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.
870 cases are considered active. 94 people are currently hospitalized, 31 of whom are in the ICU. 75,872 people are considered recovered.
More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.
The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 28 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.
The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.
|SUMMARY
|New cases
|338
|New Tests Performed
|12,634
|New Deaths
|8
|Current hospitalizations
|94
|Current ICU
|31
|Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)
|77,594
|Total Test Performed
|1,137,349
|Deaths
|852
|CONFIRMED CASES
|Person-to-person acquired
|7,210
|Community acquired
|3,536
|Under investigation
|868
|Undetermined
|65,980
|Total
|77,594
|VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
|Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers
|Total as of 02/24
|% of Total
|65+ years
|7,576
|9.9%
|Underlying health conditions
|6,118
|8.0%
|Long-term care/Skilled Nursing
|1,735
|2.3%
|Healthcare Worker
|1,456
|1.9%
|First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)
|141
|0.2%
|Inmates at Correctional Facilities
|192
|0.2%
|Homeless
|61
|0.1%
|Farmworkers
|592
|0.8%
|Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service
|422
|0.5%
|Total Cases
|76,874
|100.0%
|*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
|AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
|Age
|Female
|Male
|Unknown
|Age 0-17
|6,143
|5,966
|84
|Age 18-24
|5,554
|5,359
|99
|Age 25-44
|13,579
|13,021
|226
|Age 45-64
|10,099
|9,533
|158
|Age 65-74
|2,198
|2,018
|56
|75+
|2,022
|1,387
|48
|Unknown
|20
|21
|3
|Total
|39,615
|37,305
|674
|CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
|91307 – Bell Canyon
|8
|91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park
|2,580
|91360 – Thousand Oaks
|2,564
|91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake
|576
|91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake
|1,611
|91377 – Oak Park
|375
|93001 – Ventura
|2,812
|93003 – Ventura
|3,891
|93004 – Ventura
|2,263
|93010 – Camarillo
|3,102
|93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley
|1,673
|93015 – Fillmore
|2,545
|93021 – Moorpark
|2,670
|93022 – Oak View
|358
|93023 – Ojai
|974
|93030 – Oxnard
|9,416
|93033 – Oxnard
|13,454
|93035 – Oxnard
|2,293
|93036 – Oxnard
|5,993
|93040 – Piru
|353
|93041 – Port Hueneme
|2,337
|93060 – Santa Paula
|5,269
|93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)
|4,178
|93065 – Simi Valley
|6,061
|93066 – Somis
|238
|Total
|77,594
|RACE/ETHNICITY
|Race/Ethnicity***
|Count
|% Cases
|Rate per 100,000
|% % Deaths
|% of Population
|Latinx
|29,435
|62.7%
|7,791.9
|46.2%
|44.5%
|White
|12,718
|27.1%
|3,494.2
|41.2%
|43.2%
|Asian
|1,751
|3.7%
|2,788.4
|7.8%
|7.4%
|African American/Black
|524
|1.1%
|3,513.2
|0.8%
|1.7%
|Multiracial
|470
|1.0%
|2,179.5
|0.4%
|2.5%
|American Indian or Alaskan Native
|157
|0.3%
|6,536.2
|0.8%
|0.3%
|Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
|177
|0.4%
|11,576.2
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Other
|1,696
|3.6%
|N/A
|2.7%
|0.2%
|Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)
|30,666
|Total
|77,594
|100.0%
|9,169.2
|100.0%
|100.0%
