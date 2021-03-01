Camarillo police investigating motorcycle crash with serious injuries
CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Camarillo Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injury on Monday.
On February 25 at around 8:13 p.m., a motorcycle was riding westbound on Las Posas Road west of Temple Avenue in Camarillo when it suddenly left the roadway for unknown reasons.
The motorcycle then crashed into a sign in the center divider.
The motorcyclist was identified as a 33 year old man from Camarillo.
Police say he has serious injuries from the crash.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact Senior Deputy Shawn Holzberger at 805-388-5146.
