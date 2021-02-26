3.0 magnitude quake felt in Ventura County

Ventura County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A small earthquake was felt by Ventura County residents Friday afternoon.

The 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at around 12:50 p.m. Its epicenter was near the city of Simi Valley with a depth of about 6.7 miles.

According to the United States Geological Survey's earthquake tracker, more than 700 people reported feeling the quake, with most reporting weak intensity.

