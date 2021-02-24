Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 76,874; 820 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 159 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Wednesday. There have now been 76,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 820 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

1,080 cases are considered active. 135 people are currently hospitalized, 33 of whom are in the ICU. 76,874 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 30 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 159 New Tests Performed 6,209 New Deaths 15 Current hospitalizations 135 Current ICU 33 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 76,874 Total Test Performed 1,113,045 Deaths 820

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,143 Community acquired 3,535 Under investigation 1,079 Undetermined 65,117 Total 76,874

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/24 % of Total 65+ years 7,576 9.9% Underlying health conditions 6,118 8.0% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,735 2.3% Healthcare Worker 1,456 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 141 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 192 0.2% Homeless 61 0.1% Farmworkers 592 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 422 0.5% Total Cases 76,874 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,083 5,909 85 Age 18-24 5,516 5,323 93 Age 25-44 13,459 12,933 228 Age 45-64 10,028 9,447 155 Age 65-74 2,183 1,999 56 75+ 1,999 1,292 47 Unknown 17 21 1 Total 39,285 36,924 665

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 8 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,565 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,527 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 572 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,595 91377 – Oak Park 370 93001 – Ventura 2,784 93003 – Ventura 3,864 93004 – Ventura 2,234 93010 – Camarillo 3,079 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,646 93015 – Fillmore 2,528 93021 – Moorpark 2,646 93022 – Oak View 356 93023 – Ojai 972 93030 – Oxnard 9,338 93033 – Oxnard 13,274 93035 – Oxnard 2,268 93036 – Oxnard 5,942 93040 – Piru 353 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,310 93060 – Santa Paula 5,228 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,154 93065 – Simi Valley 6,026 93066 – Somis 235 Total 76,874