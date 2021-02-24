Skip to Content
Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 76,874; 820 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 159 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Wednesday. There have now been 76,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 820 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

1,080 cases are considered active. 135 people are currently hospitalized, 33 of whom are in the ICU. 76,874 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 30 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases159
New Tests Performed6,209
New Deaths15
Current hospitalizations135
Current ICU33
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)76,874
Total Test Performed1,113,045
Deaths820
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,143
Community acquired3,535
Under investigation1,079
Undetermined65,117
Total76,874
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/24% of Total
65+ years7,5769.9%
Underlying health conditions6,1188.0%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,7352.3%
Healthcare Worker1,4561.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1410.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1920.2%
Homeless610.1%
Farmworkers5920.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4220.5%
Total Cases76,874100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,0835,90985
Age 18-245,5165,32393
Age 25-4413,45912,933228
Age 45-6410,0289,447155
Age 65-742,1831,99956
75+1,9991,29247
Unknown17211
Total39,28536,924665
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon8
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,565
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,527
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake572
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,595
91377 – Oak Park370
93001 – Ventura2,784
93003 – Ventura3,864
93004 – Ventura2,234
93010 – Camarillo3,079
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,646
93015 – Fillmore2,528
93021 – Moorpark2,646
93022 – Oak View356
93023 – Ojai972
93030 – Oxnard9,338
93033 – Oxnard13,274
93035 – Oxnard2,268
93036 – Oxnard5,942
93040 – Piru353
93041 – Port Hueneme2,310
93060 – Santa Paula5,228
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,154
93065 – Simi Valley6,026
93066 – Somis235
Total76,874
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx28,41962.6%7,522.946.8%44.5%
White12,50827.5%3,436.541.2%43.2%
Asian1,7033.8%2,712.02.0%7.4%
African American/Black5141.1%3,446.20.9%1.7%
Multiracial3000.7%1,391.10.4%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1460.3%6,078.30.7%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1710.4%11,183.80.1%0.2%
Other1,6703.7%N/A2.0%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)31,443
Total76,874100.0%9,084.1100.0%100.0%

