Educators, agriculture workers among those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Ventura County

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A large number of essential workers in Ventura County are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county announced Wednesday that workers in the food and agriculture sector, educators and childcare providers, and those working in the emergency services industry can receive the vaccine.

They join health care workers, long-term care residents, and those 65 and older who are now eligible.

These newly eligible workers must live or work in Ventura County to schedule an appointment.

Ineligible apppointments will be canceled, the public health department said.

For a complete list of those eligible to receive the vaccine, and for information about scheduling an appointment, click here.