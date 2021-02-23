Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 76,715; 805 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 137 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Tuesday. There have now been 76,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 805 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

1,061 cases are considered active. 143 people are currently hospitalized, 28 of whom are in the ICU. 74,849 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 30 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 137 New Tests Performed 5,517 New Deaths 11 Current hospitalizations 143 Current ICU 28 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 76,715 Total Test Performed 1,106,836 Deaths 805

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,134 Community acquired 3,535 Under investigation 1,060 Undetermined 64,986 Total 76,715

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/16 % of Total 65+ years 7,433 9.8% Underlying health conditions 5,945 7.9% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,635 2.2% Healthcare Worker 1,436 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 139 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 188 0.2% Homeless 60 0.1% Farmworkers 581 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 413 0.5% Total Cases 75,717 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,068 5,901 84 Age 18-24 5,506 5,308 91 Age 25-44 13,430 12,910 227 Age 45-64 10,011 9,430 154 Age 65-74 2,177 1,995 56 75+ 1,990 1,291 47 Unknown 17 21 1 Total 39,199 36,856 660

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 8 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,558 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,519 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 567 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,593 91377 – Oak Park 369 93001 – Ventura 2,781 93003 – Ventura 3,861 93004 – Ventura 2,230 93010 – Camarillo 3,074 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,640 93015 – Fillmore 2,523 93021 – Moorpark 2,636 93022 – Oak View 356 93023 – Ojai 970 93030 – Oxnard 9,325 93033 – Oxnard 13,243 93035 – Oxnard 2,261 93036 – Oxnard 5,932 93040 – Piru 352 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,306 93060 – Santa Paula 5,213 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,143 93065 – Simi Valley 6,021 93066 – Somis 234 Total 76,715