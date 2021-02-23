Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 4:18 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 76,715; 805 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 137 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Tuesday. There have now been 76,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 805 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

1,061 cases are considered active. 143 people are currently hospitalized, 28 of whom are in the ICU. 74,849 people are considered recovered.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 30 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases137
New Tests Performed5,517
New Deaths11
Current hospitalizations143
Current ICU28
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)76,715
Total Test Performed1,106,836
Deaths805
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,134
Community acquired3,535
Under investigation1,060
Undetermined64,986
Total76,715
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/16% of Total
65+ years7,4339.8%
Underlying health conditions5,9457.9%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,6352.2%
Healthcare Worker1,4361.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1390.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1880.2%
Homeless600.1%
Farmworkers5810.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4130.5%
Total Cases75,717100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,0685,90184
Age 18-245,5065,30891
Age 25-4413,43012,910227
Age 45-6410,0119,430154
Age 65-742,1771,99556
75+1,9901,29147
Unknown17211
Total39,19936,856660
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon8
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,558
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,519
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake567
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,593
91377 – Oak Park369
93001 – Ventura2,781
93003 – Ventura3,861
93004 – Ventura2,230
93010 – Camarillo3,074
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,640
93015 – Fillmore2,523
93021 – Moorpark2,636
93022 – Oak View356
93023 – Ojai970
93030 – Oxnard9,325
93033 – Oxnard13,243
93035 – Oxnard2,261
93036 – Oxnard5,932
93040 – Piru352
93041 – Port Hueneme2,306
93060 – Santa Paula5,213
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,143
93065 – Simi Valley6,021
93066 – Somis234
Total76,715
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx28,29762.5%7,490.646.7%44.5%
White12,48127.6%3,429.141.2%43.2%
Asian1,7013.8%2,708.88.1%7.4%
African American/Black5091.1%3,412.70.9%1.7%
Multiracial2870.6%1,330.90.4%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1440.3%5,995.00.6%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1700.4%11,118.40.1%0.2%
Other1,6663.7%N/A2.0%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)31,460
Total76,715100.0%9,065.3100.0%100.0%

Case Totals / Coronavirus / Health
Author Profile Photo

NewsChannel 3-12

Email the NewsChannel 3-12 Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content