Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 76,578; 794 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 344 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Monday. There have now been 76,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 794 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

154 people are currently hospitalized, 29 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 30 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

SUMMARY New cases 344 New Tests Performed 12,859 New Deaths 12 Current hospitalizations 154 Current ICU 29 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 76,578 Total Test Performed 1,101,319 Deaths 794

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,124 Community acquired 3,535 Under investigation 1,091 Undetermined 64,828 Total 76,578

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/16 % of Total 65+ years 7,433 9.8% Underlying health conditions 5,945 7.9% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,635 2.2% Healthcare Worker 1,436 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 139 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 188 0.2% Homeless 60 0.1% Farmworkers 581 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 413 0.5% Total Cases 75,717 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,056 5,889 84 Age 18-24 5,489 5,296 90 Age 25-44 13,405 12,895 227 Age 45-64 9,997 9,418 153 Age 65-74 2,171 1,990 55 75+ 1,985 1,292 47 Unknown 17 21 1 Total 39,120 36,801 657

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 8 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,555 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,517 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 566 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,585 91377 – Oak Park 369 93001 – Ventura 2,774 93003 – Ventura 3,849 93004 – Ventura 2,228 93010 – Camarillo 3,065 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,635 93015 – Fillmore 2,520 93021 – Moorpark 2,630 93022 – Oak View 356 93023 – Ojai 968 93030 – Oxnard 9,310 93033 – Oxnard 13,224 93035 – Oxnard 2,257 93036 – Oxnard 5,926 93040 – Piru 352 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,300 93060 – Santa Paula 5,201 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,138 93065 – Simi Valley 6,012 93066 – Somis 233 Total 76,578