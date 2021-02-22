Skip to Content
Ventura County
Published 4:46 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 76,578; 794 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 344 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Monday. There have now been 76,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 794 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

154 people are currently hospitalized, 29 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1.1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 30 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases344
New Tests Performed12,859
New Deaths12
Current hospitalizations154
Current ICU29
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)76,578
Total Test Performed1,101,319
Deaths794
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,124
Community acquired3,535
Under investigation1,091
Undetermined64,828
Total76,578
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/16% of Total
65+ years7,4339.8%
Underlying health conditions5,9457.9%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,6352.2%
Healthcare Worker1,4361.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1390.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1880.2%
Homeless600.1%
Farmworkers5810.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4130.5%
Total Cases75,717100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,0565,88984
Age 18-245,4895,29690
Age 25-4413,40512,895227
Age 45-649,9979,418153
Age 65-742,1711,99055
75+1,9851,29247
Unknown17211
Total39,12036,801657
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon8
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,555
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,517
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake566
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,585
91377 – Oak Park369
93001 – Ventura2,774
93003 – Ventura3,849
93004 – Ventura2,228
93010 – Camarillo3,065
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,635
93015 – Fillmore2,520
93021 – Moorpark2,630
93022 – Oak View356
93023 – Ojai968
93030 – Oxnard9,310
93033 – Oxnard13,224
93035 – Oxnard2,257
93036 – Oxnard5,926
93040 – Piru352
93041 – Port Hueneme2,300
93060 – Santa Paula5,201
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,138
93065 – Simi Valley6,012
93066 – Somis233
Total76,578
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx28,20662.5%7,466.546.7%44.5%
White12,46127.6%3,423.641.2%43.2%
Asian1,6943.8%2,697.68.1%7.4%
African American/Black5051.1%3,385.90.9%1.7%
Multiracial2860.6%1,326.20.4%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1430.3%5,953.40.6%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1700.4%11,118.40.1%0.2%
Other1,6603.7%N/A2.0%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)31,453
Total76,578100.0%9,049.1100.0%100.0%

