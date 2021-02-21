Scorpion Anchorage popular during pandemic

Ventura County

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK, Calif.-A pier replacement project is almost complete at Scorpion Anchorage on Santa Cruz Island.

It takes about an hour to get there on an Island Packer trip that leaves the Ventura Harbor daily, weather permitting.

The anchorage is considered a best kept secret for people who want to get away and enjoy nature.

Island packers is limiting the number of people on board and requiring masks at all times.

"We find so much pleasure to be able to get people out to the National Park that we were ready to do whatever regulations were whatever was implemented. Definitely in full support to make sure we stay safe and healthy and get outdoors and enjoy the Santa Barbara Channel and the beautiful Channel Islands," said marine biologist Holly Lohuis of Island Packers.

One of the highlights of visiting Scorpion is kayaking. .

Kayakers can bring their own or sign up for Channel Islands Kayaking Tours.

Other visitors enjoy camping and hiking.

Thomas Dempsey planned the trip with the intentions of proposing during a hike.

"We went on a little hike and I proposed to my best friend and she said yes," said Dempsey of Ventura.

His new fiance Colleen Turpen showed off her ring and said, " Here' s the proof."

For more information visit Islandpackers.com and sbadventureco.com