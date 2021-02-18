Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 76,093; 775 deaths
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 197 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Thursday. There have now been 76,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 775 deaths.
The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.
172 people are currently hospitalized, 38 of whom are in the ICU.
More than 1 million tests have been performed.
The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 28 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.
The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.
More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.
|SUMMARY
|New cases
|197
|New Tests Performed
|5,687
|New Deaths
|8
|Current hospitalizations
|172
|Current ICU
|38
|Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)
|76,093
|Total Test Performed
|1,082,214
|Deaths
|775
|CONFIRMED CASES
|Person-to-person acquired
|7,015
|Community acquired
|3,535
|Under investigation
|1,567
|Undetermined
|63,976
|Total
|76,093
|VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
|Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers
|Total as of 02/16
|% of Total
|65+ years
|7,433
|9.8%
|Underlying health conditions
|5,945
|7.9%
|Long-term care/Skilled Nursing
|1,635
|2.2%
|Healthcare Worker
|1,436
|1.9%
|First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)
|139
|0.2%
|Inmates at Correctional Facilities
|188
|0.2%
|Homeless
|60
|0.1%
|Farmworkers
|581
|0.8%
|Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service
|413
|0.5%
|Total Cases
|75,717
|100.0%
|*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
|AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
|Age
|Female
|Male
|Unknown
|Age 0-17
|6,012
|5,852
|83
|Age 18-24
|5,461
|5,260
|91
|Age 25-44
|13,335
|12,827
|224
|Age 45-64
|9,936
|9,352
|149
|Age 65-74
|2,153
|1,967
|56
|75+
|1,970
|1,281
|45
|Unknown
|17
|21
|1
|Total
|38,884
|36,560
|649
|CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
|91307 – Bell Canyon
|7
|91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park
|2,544
|91360 – Thousand Oaks
|2,489
|91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake
|565
|91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake
|1,577
|91377 – Oak Park
|366
|93001 – Ventura
|2,760
|93003 – Ventura
|3,827
|93004 – Ventura
|2,212
|93010 – Camarillo
|3,038
|93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley
|1,626
|93015 – Fillmore
|2,510
|93021 – Moorpark
|2,612
|93022 – Oak View
|353
|93023 – Ojai
|960
|93030 – Oxnard
|9,263
|93033 – Oxnard
|13,155
|93035 – Oxnard
|2,235
|93036 – Oxnard
|5,891
|93040 – Piru
|344
|93041 – Port Hueneme
|2,282
|93060 – Santa Paula
|5,158
|93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)
|4,111
|93065 – Simi Valley
|5,976
|93066 – Somis
|232
|Total
|76,093
|RACE/ETHNICITY
|Race/Ethnicity***
|Count
|% Cases
|Rate per 100,000
|% % Deaths
|% of Population
|Latinx
|27,913
|62.5%
|7,389.0
|47.0%
|44.5%
|White
|12,354
|27.7%
|3,394.2
|40.9%
|43.2%
|Asian
|1,667
|3.7%
|2,654.6
|8.0%
|7.4%
|African American/Black
|501
|1.1%
|3,359.0
|0.9%
|1.7%
|Multiracial
|272
|0.6%
|1,261.3
|0.4%
|2.5%
|American Indian or Alaskan Native
|142
|0.3%
|5,911.7
|0.7%
|0.3%
|Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
|170
|0.4%
|11,118.4
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Other
|1,652
|3.7%
|N/A
|2.1%
|0.2%
|Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)
|31,422
|Total
|76,093
|100.0%
|8,991.8
|100.0%
|100.0%
