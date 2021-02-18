Skip to Content
Ventura County
Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 76,093; 775 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 197 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Thursday. There have now been 76,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 775 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

172 people are currently hospitalized, 38 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 28 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases197
New Tests Performed5,687
New Deaths8
Current hospitalizations172
Current ICU38
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)76,093
Total Test Performed1,082,214
Deaths775
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired7,015
Community acquired3,535
Under investigation1,567
Undetermined63,976
Total76,093
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/16% of Total
65+ years7,4339.8%
Underlying health conditions5,9457.9%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,6352.2%
Healthcare Worker1,4361.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1390.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1880.2%
Homeless600.1%
Farmworkers5810.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4130.5%
Total Cases75,717100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-176,0125,85283
Age 18-245,4615,26091
Age 25-4413,33512,827224
Age 45-649,9369,352149
Age 65-742,1531,96756
75+1,9701,28145
Unknown17211
Total38,88436,560649
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon7
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,544
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,489
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake565
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,577
91377 – Oak Park366
93001 – Ventura2,760
93003 – Ventura3,827
93004 – Ventura2,212
93010 – Camarillo3,038
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,626
93015 – Fillmore2,510
93021 – Moorpark2,612
93022 – Oak View353
93023 – Ojai960
93030 – Oxnard9,263
93033 – Oxnard13,155
93035 – Oxnard2,235
93036 – Oxnard5,891
93040 – Piru344
93041 – Port Hueneme2,282
93060 – Santa Paula5,158
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4,111
93065 – Simi Valley5,976
93066 – Somis232
Total76,093
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx27,91362.5%7,389.047.0%44.5%
White12,35427.7%3,394.240.9%43.2%
Asian1,6673.7%2,654.68.0%7.4%
African American/Black5011.1%3,359.00.9%1.7%
Multiracial2720.6%1,261.30.4%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1420.3%5,911.70.7%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1700.4%11,118.40.1%0.2%
Other1,6523.7%N/A2.1%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)31,422
Total76,093100.0%8,991.8100.0%100.0%

