Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 76,093; 775 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 197 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Thursday. There have now been 76,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 775 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

172 people are currently hospitalized, 38 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 28 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 197 New Tests Performed 5,687 New Deaths 8 Current hospitalizations 172 Current ICU 38 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 76,093 Total Test Performed 1,082,214 Deaths 775

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 7,015 Community acquired 3,535 Under investigation 1,567 Undetermined 63,976 Total 76,093

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/16 % of Total 65+ years 7,433 9.8% Underlying health conditions 5,945 7.9% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,635 2.2% Healthcare Worker 1,436 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 139 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 188 0.2% Homeless 60 0.1% Farmworkers 581 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 413 0.5% Total Cases 75,717 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 6,012 5,852 83 Age 18-24 5,461 5,260 91 Age 25-44 13,335 12,827 224 Age 45-64 9,936 9,352 149 Age 65-74 2,153 1,967 56 75+ 1,970 1,281 45 Unknown 17 21 1 Total 38,884 36,560 649

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 7 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,544 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,489 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 565 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,577 91377 – Oak Park 366 93001 – Ventura 2,760 93003 – Ventura 3,827 93004 – Ventura 2,212 93010 – Camarillo 3,038 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,626 93015 – Fillmore 2,510 93021 – Moorpark 2,612 93022 – Oak View 353 93023 – Ojai 960 93030 – Oxnard 9,263 93033 – Oxnard 13,155 93035 – Oxnard 2,235 93036 – Oxnard 5,891 93040 – Piru 344 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,282 93060 – Santa Paula 5,158 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4,111 93065 – Simi Valley 5,976 93066 – Somis 232 Total 76,093