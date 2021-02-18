City of Oxnard appoints new fire chief

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard City Manager appointed Alexander Hamilton as the new city fire chief, effective Saturday, Feb. 20.

Hamilton has been serving as the interim fire chief since Chief Darwin Base's retirement on August 31, 2020.

Chief Hamilton is expected to take the oath of the office at a City Council meeting on March 2.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Oxnard Fire Department,” said Chief Hamilton. “I look forward to continuing to provide our residents with excellent service, while also exploring ways to innovate and modernize this department."

Hamilton has been serving the Oxnard Fire Department for 16 years, starting his career as a firefighter in 2005 and working his way up the ranks through a series of promotions to fire engineer, fire captain, battalion chief, assistant chief in 2017 and finally interim chief.

“Alex has thrived in the Interim Chief role, and I have faith in his ability to modernize fire services and enhance the fire department’s role protecting the safety of our community,” said City Manager Alexander Nguyen.

Hamilton, who graduated with an MBA from Pepperdine University, has received a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Protection Administration and a Chief Fire Officer certification from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

His focus as chief will be to modernize city fire service operations, improve service delivery to residents, improve employee wellness programs and recruiting, increasing community collaboration with all stakeholders and enhance emergency management and community risk reduction.