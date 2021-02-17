Ventura County mobile health team vaccinates homebound seniors

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County continues to send out a mobile health team to vaccinate homebound seniors.

The mobile team has been vaccinating senior home facilities since January. On Wednesday the team visited Holiday Retirement facility in Simi Valley where they vaccinated nearly 60 residents and staff.

County officials said they are also attending vaccinations for home visits.

