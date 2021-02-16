One person injured in shooting in Oxnard

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - One person is injured after a shooting in Oxnard on Tuesday night.

It happened at the Rose Shopping Center at around 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot.

An Oxnard Police officer was patrolling the area when he heard several gunshots.

The victim, a 19-year-old Ventura resident, was transported to the Saint John's Regional Medical Center.

He suffered a single gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

Oxnard Police say the public is not in any danger.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more updates as they become available.



