One person injured in shooting in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - One person is injured after a shooting in Oxnard on Tuesday night.
It happened at the Rose Shopping Center at around 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot.
An Oxnard Police officer was patrolling the area when he heard several gunshots.
The victim, a 19-year-old Ventura resident, was transported to the Saint John's Regional Medical Center.
He suffered a single gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene.
Oxnard Police say the public is not in any danger.
This is a developing story, and we will bring you more updates as they become available.
