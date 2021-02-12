Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 3:57 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 74,671; 732 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 453 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Friday. There have now been 74,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 732 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

There are 2,214 currently active cases. 226 people are currently hospitalized, 52 of whom are in the ICU. 71,290 people are considered to be recovered.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 28 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases453
New Tests Performed6537
New Deaths18
Current hospitalizations226
Current ICU52
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)74671
Total Test Performed1051626
Deaths732
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired6854
Community acquired3536
Under investigation2209
Undetermined62072
Total74671
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/09% of Total
65+ years72079.8%
Underlying health conditions59458.0%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing15592.1%
Healthcare Worker13851.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1390.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1880.3%
Homeless560.1%
Farmworkers5680.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4060.5%
Total Cases73894100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMaleUnknown
Age 0-175890571176
Age 18-245385517386
Age 25-441310412620213
Age 45-6497709174143
Age 65-742112191156
75+1920124544
Unknown16211
Total3819735855619
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon7
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2494
91360 – Thousand Oaks2412
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake556
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1536
91377 – Oak Park360
93001 – Ventura2705
93003 – Ventura3753
93004 – Ventura2169
93010 – Camarillo2970
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1592
93015 – Fillmore2467
93021 – Moorpark2544
93022 – Oak View349
93023 – Ojai941
93030 – Oxnard9104
93033 – Oxnard12963
93035 – Oxnard2196
93036 – Oxnard5776
93040 – Piru337
93041 – Port Hueneme2244
93060 – Santa Paula5066
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4036
93065 – Simi Valley5864
93066 – Somis230
Total74671
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx27,08562.4%7,169.847.0%44.5%
White12,07627.8%3,317.840.7%43.2%
Asian1,6283.8%2,592.58.1%7.4%
African American/Black4851.1%3,251.80.8%1.7%
Multiracial2490.6%1,154.60.4%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1400.3%5,828.50.7%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1630.4%10,660.60.1%0.2%
Other1,6173.7%123,813.22.2%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)31,228
Total74,671100.0%8,823.8100.0%100.0%

