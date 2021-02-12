Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 74,671; 732 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 453 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Friday. There have now been 74,671 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 732 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

There are 2,214 currently active cases. 226 people are currently hospitalized, 52 of whom are in the ICU. 71,290 people are considered to be recovered.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 28 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 453 New Tests Performed 6537 New Deaths 18 Current hospitalizations 226 Current ICU 52 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 74671 Total Test Performed 1051626 Deaths 732

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 6854 Community acquired 3536 Under investigation 2209 Undetermined 62072 Total 74671

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/09 % of Total 65+ years 7207 9.8% Underlying health conditions 5945 8.0% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1559 2.1% Healthcare Worker 1385 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 139 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 188 0.3% Homeless 56 0.1% Farmworkers 568 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 406 0.5% Total Cases 73894 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Unknown Age 0-17 5890 5711 76 Age 18-24 5385 5173 86 Age 25-44 13104 12620 213 Age 45-64 9770 9174 143 Age 65-74 2112 1911 56 75+ 1920 1245 44 Unknown 16 21 1 Total 38197 35855 619

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 7 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2494 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2412 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 556 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1536 91377 – Oak Park 360 93001 – Ventura 2705 93003 – Ventura 3753 93004 – Ventura 2169 93010 – Camarillo 2970 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1592 93015 – Fillmore 2467 93021 – Moorpark 2544 93022 – Oak View 349 93023 – Ojai 941 93030 – Oxnard 9104 93033 – Oxnard 12963 93035 – Oxnard 2196 93036 – Oxnard 5776 93040 – Piru 337 93041 – Port Hueneme 2244 93060 – Santa Paula 5066 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4036 93065 – Simi Valley 5864 93066 – Somis 230 Total 74671