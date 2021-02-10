Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
New
February 9, 2021 5:01 pm
Published 4:06 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 74,049; 696 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 155 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Wednesday. There have now been 74.049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 696 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

246 people are currently hospitalized, 55 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 26 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases155
New Tests Performed6861
New Deaths13
Current hospitalizations246
Current ICU55
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)74049
Total Test Performed1037544
Deaths696
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired6815
Community acquired3538
Under investigation2652
Undetermined61044
Total74049
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/09% of Total
65+ years72079.8%
Underlying health conditions59458.0%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing15592.1%
Healthcare Worker13851.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1390.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1880.3%
Homeless560.1%
Farmworkers5680.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4060.5%
Total Cases73894100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMale
Age 0-1758245664
Age 18-2453385122
Age 25-441300912529
Age 45-6497019090
Age 65-7420971891
75+19061234
Unknown1621
Total3789135551
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon7
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2466
91360 – Thousand Oaks2391
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake550
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1523
91377 – Oak Park356
93001 – Ventura2671
93003 – Ventura3717
93004 – Ventura2151
93010 – Camarillo2942
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1577
93015 – Fillmore2454
93021 – Moorpark2526
93022 – Oak View342
93023 – Ojai931
93030 – Oxnard9033
93033 – Oxnard12870
93035 – Oxnard2173
93036 – Oxnard5718
93040 – Piru334
93041 – Port Hueneme2220
93060 – Santa Paula5031
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4018
93065 – Simi Valley5821
93066 – Somis227
Total74049
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx26,65762.2%7,056.547.0%44.5%
White11,93627.9%3,279.440.4%43.2%
Asian1,6183.8%2,576.68.3%7.4%
African American/Black4811.1%3,224.90.7%1.7%
Multiracial2420.6%1,122.20.4%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1340.3%5,578.70.7%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1590.4%10,399.00.1%0.2%
Other1,6103.8%123,277.22.3%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)31,212
Total74,049100.0%8,750.3100.0%100.0%
Case Totals / Coronavirus / Health






