Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 74,049; 696 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 155 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Wednesday. There have now been 74.049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 696 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

246 people are currently hospitalized, 55 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 26 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

SUMMARY New cases 155 New Tests Performed 6861 New Deaths 13 Current hospitalizations 246 Current ICU 55 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 74049 Total Test Performed 1037544 Deaths 696

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 6815 Community acquired 3538 Under investigation 2652 Undetermined 61044 Total 74049

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/09 % of Total 65+ years 7207 9.8% Underlying health conditions 5945 8.0% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1559 2.1% Healthcare Worker 1385 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 139 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 188 0.3% Homeless 56 0.1% Farmworkers 568 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 406 0.5% Total Cases 73894 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Age 0-17 5824 5664 Age 18-24 5338 5122 Age 25-44 13009 12529 Age 45-64 9701 9090 Age 65-74 2097 1891 75+ 1906 1234 Unknown 16 21 Total 37891 35551

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 7 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2466 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2391 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 550 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1523 91377 – Oak Park 356 93001 – Ventura 2671 93003 – Ventura 3717 93004 – Ventura 2151 93010 – Camarillo 2942 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1577 93015 – Fillmore 2454 93021 – Moorpark 2526 93022 – Oak View 342 93023 – Ojai 931 93030 – Oxnard 9033 93033 – Oxnard 12870 93035 – Oxnard 2173 93036 – Oxnard 5718 93040 – Piru 334 93041 – Port Hueneme 2220 93060 – Santa Paula 5031 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4018 93065 – Simi Valley 5821 93066 – Somis 227 Total 74049