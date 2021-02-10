Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 74,049; 696 deaths
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 155 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Wednesday. There have now been 74.049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 696 deaths.
The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.
246 people are currently hospitalized, 55 of whom are in the ICU.
More than 1 million tests have been performed.
The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 26 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.
The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.
More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.
|SUMMARY
|New cases
|155
|New Tests Performed
|6861
|New Deaths
|13
|Current hospitalizations
|246
|Current ICU
|55
|Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)
|74049
|Total Test Performed
|1037544
|Deaths
|696
|CONFIRMED CASES
|Person-to-person acquired
|6815
|Community acquired
|3538
|Under investigation
|2652
|Undetermined
|61044
|Total
|74049
|VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
|Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers
|Total as of 02/09
|% of Total
|65+ years
|7207
|9.8%
|Underlying health conditions
|5945
|8.0%
|Long-term care/Skilled Nursing
|1559
|2.1%
|Healthcare Worker
|1385
|1.9%
|First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)
|139
|0.2%
|Inmates at Correctional Facilities
|188
|0.3%
|Homeless
|56
|0.1%
|Farmworkers
|568
|0.8%
|Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service
|406
|0.5%
|Total Cases
|73894
|100.0%
|*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
|AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
|Age
|Female
|Male
|Age 0-17
|5824
|5664
|Age 18-24
|5338
|5122
|Age 25-44
|13009
|12529
|Age 45-64
|9701
|9090
|Age 65-74
|2097
|1891
|75+
|1906
|1234
|Unknown
|16
|21
|Total
|37891
|35551
|CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
|91307 – Bell Canyon
|7
|91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park
|2466
|91360 – Thousand Oaks
|2391
|91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake
|550
|91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake
|1523
|91377 – Oak Park
|356
|93001 – Ventura
|2671
|93003 – Ventura
|3717
|93004 – Ventura
|2151
|93010 – Camarillo
|2942
|93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley
|1577
|93015 – Fillmore
|2454
|93021 – Moorpark
|2526
|93022 – Oak View
|342
|93023 – Ojai
|931
|93030 – Oxnard
|9033
|93033 – Oxnard
|12870
|93035 – Oxnard
|2173
|93036 – Oxnard
|5718
|93040 – Piru
|334
|93041 – Port Hueneme
|2220
|93060 – Santa Paula
|5031
|93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)
|4018
|93065 – Simi Valley
|5821
|93066 – Somis
|227
|Total
|74049
|RACE/ETHNICITY
|Race/Ethnicity***
|Count
|% Cases
|Rate per 100,000
|% % Deaths
|% of Population
|Latinx
|26,657
|62.2%
|7,056.5
|47.0%
|44.5%
|White
|11,936
|27.9%
|3,279.4
|40.4%
|43.2%
|Asian
|1,618
|3.8%
|2,576.6
|8.3%
|7.4%
|African American/Black
|481
|1.1%
|3,224.9
|0.7%
|1.7%
|Multiracial
|242
|0.6%
|1,122.2
|0.4%
|2.5%
|American Indian or Alaskan Native
|134
|0.3%
|5,578.7
|0.7%
|0.3%
|Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
|159
|0.4%
|10,399.0
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Other
|1,610
|3.8%
|123,277.2
|2.3%
|0.2%
|Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)
|31,212
|Total
|74,049
|100.0%
|8,750.3
|100.0%
|100.0%
