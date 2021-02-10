Sheriff’s office looking to identify body found at Ventura County beach

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a man's body washed ashore at Hollywood Beach near Oxnard.

The body was found in the waters off the beach by medical personnel on Jan. 24. The body was brought to shore and the man was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies from the sheriff's office responded in addition to investigators from the Major Crimes Bureau and the Ventura County

Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was not wearing any clothing and no identifying information could be found at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The body showed signs of decomposition as investigators estimated the body was in the water for an "extended amount of time." The man was estimated to be between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2 in height and weigh between 150 and 200 pounds. The sheriff's office said the man may have had reddish-blonde hair.

The exact age of the man is unknown, but investigators do not believe he was elderly or a child.

Now the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help to identify the man, specifically looking for missing persons who match the description given. They are also asking for information about any abandoned vehicles or boats in coastal communities, which they say could be of "significant assistance" in identifying the man.

"Although this individual was located in Ventura County, citizens in neighboring counties are encouraged to contact investigators if they are aware of a missing person who matches the listed descriptors," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

To contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, visit their website or call 805-654-9511.