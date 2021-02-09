Ventura County opens up vaccinations to residents 65 and older

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County is opening up their COVID-19 vaccination appointments to residents 65 and older on Tuesday.

The county says the COVID-19 vaccine phase has expanded to residents 65 and older on Tuesday.

Residents must show proof and identification of their age in order to make the vaccination appointment.

Healthcare staff will be required to show one of the following four pieces of identification:

Health Care Worker employee badge with photo, OR

Professional license AND a photo ID, OR

Signed letter from employer on facility letterhead AND a photo ID, OR

Payment stub from healthcare provider with your name AND a photo ID

For residents of care facilities:

Provide a medical face sheet or LIC601

For persons 65 years or older:

Please provide a photo ID showing your age

The County is offering the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine.

They say vaccinations will be done by appointment only.

To make your COVID-19 vaccination appointment in Ventura County, click here or call 805-477-7161.