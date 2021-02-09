Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 73,894; 683 deaths
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 276 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths reported in Ventura County on Tuesday. There have now been 73,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 683 deaths.
The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.
244 people are currently hospitalized, 62 of whom are in the ICU.
More than 1 million tests have been performed.
The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 26 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.
The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.
More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.
|SUMMARY
|New cases
|276
|New Tests Performed
|3686
|New Deaths
|5
|Current hospitalizations
|244
|Current ICU
|62
|Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)
|73894
|Total Test Performed
|1030683
|Deaths
|683
|CONFIRMED CASES
|Person-to-person acquired
|6765
|Community acquired
|3538
|Under investigation
|2770
|Undetermined
|60821
|Total
|73894
|VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
|Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers
|Total as of 02/09
|% of Total
|65+ years
|7207
|9.8%
|Underlying health conditions
|5945
|8.0%
|Long-term care/Skilled Nursing
|1559
|2.1%
|Healthcare Worker
|1385
|1.9%
|First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)
|139
|0.2%
|Inmates at Correctional Facilities
|188
|0.3%
|Homeless
|56
|0.1%
|Farmworkers
|568
|0.8%
|Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service
|406
|0.5%
|Total Cases
|73894
|100.0%
|*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
|AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
|Age
|Female
|Male
|Age 0-17
|5810
|5651
|Age 18-24
|5331
|5115
|Age 25-44
|12973
|12512
|Age 45-64
|9679
|9067
|Age 65-74
|2096
|1884
|75+
|1901
|1229
|Unknown
|17
|21
|Total
|37807
|35479
|CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
|91307 – Bell Canyon
|7
|91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park
|2458
|91360 – Thousand Oaks
|2383
|91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake
|549
|91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake
|1516
|91377 – Oak Park
|354
|93001 – Ventura
|2663
|93003 – Ventura
|3712
|93004 – Ventura
|2145
|93010 – Camarillo
|2942
|93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley
|1575
|93015 – Fillmore
|2449
|93021 – Moorpark
|2523
|93022 – Oak View
|338
|93023 – Ojai
|928
|93030 – Oxnard
|9021
|93033 – Oxnard
|12852
|93035 – Oxnard
|2164
|93036 – Oxnard
|5706
|93040 – Piru
|332
|93041 – Port Hueneme
|2213
|93060 – Santa Paula
|5022
|93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)
|4007
|93065 – Simi Valley
|5809
|93066 – Somis
|226
|Total
|73894
|RACE/ETHNICITY
|Race/Ethnicity***
|Count
|% Cases
|Rate per 100,000
|% % Deaths
|% of Population
|Latinx
|26,558
|62.2%
|6,662.3
|46.9%
|44.5%
|White
|11,882
|27.8%
|3,118.9
|40.6%
|43.2%
|Asian
|1,617
|3.8%
|2,459.1
|8.2%
|7.4%
|African American/Black
|481
|1.1%
|3,177.4
|0.7%
|1.7%
|Multiracial
|236
|0.6%
|937.6
|0.4%
|2.5%
|American Indian or Alaskan Native
|132
|0.3%
|5,485.8
|0.7%
|0.3%
|Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
|158
|0.4%
|9,901.0
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Other
|1,608
|3.8%
|117,651.5
|2.3%
|0.2%
|Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)
|31,222
|Total
|73,894
|100.0%
|8,731.9
|100.0%
|100.0%
