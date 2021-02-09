Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 73,894; 683 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 276 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths reported in Ventura County on Tuesday. There have now been 73,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 683 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

244 people are currently hospitalized, 62 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 26 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

SUMMARY New cases 276 New Tests Performed 3686 New Deaths 5 Current hospitalizations 244 Current ICU 62 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 73894 Total Test Performed 1030683 Deaths 683

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 6765 Community acquired 3538 Under investigation 2770 Undetermined 60821 Total 73894

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/09 % of Total 65+ years 7207 9.8% Underlying health conditions 5945 8.0% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1559 2.1% Healthcare Worker 1385 1.9% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 139 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 188 0.3% Homeless 56 0.1% Farmworkers 568 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 406 0.5% Total Cases 73894 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Age 0-17 5810 5651 Age 18-24 5331 5115 Age 25-44 12973 12512 Age 45-64 9679 9067 Age 65-74 2096 1884 75+ 1901 1229 Unknown 17 21 Total 37807 35479

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 7 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2458 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2383 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 549 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1516 91377 – Oak Park 354 93001 – Ventura 2663 93003 – Ventura 3712 93004 – Ventura 2145 93010 – Camarillo 2942 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1575 93015 – Fillmore 2449 93021 – Moorpark 2523 93022 – Oak View 338 93023 – Ojai 928 93030 – Oxnard 9021 93033 – Oxnard 12852 93035 – Oxnard 2164 93036 – Oxnard 5706 93040 – Piru 332 93041 – Port Hueneme 2213 93060 – Santa Paula 5022 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4007 93065 – Simi Valley 5809 93066 – Somis 226 Total 73894