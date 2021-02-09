Skip to Content
Ventura County
Published 5:01 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 73,894; 683 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 276 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths reported in Ventura County on Tuesday. There have now been 73,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 683 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

244 people are currently hospitalized, 62 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 26 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases276
New Tests Performed3686
New Deaths5
Current hospitalizations244
Current ICU62
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)73894
Total Test Performed1030683
Deaths683
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired6765
Community acquired3538
Under investigation2770
Undetermined60821
Total73894
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/09% of Total
65+ years72079.8%
Underlying health conditions59458.0%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing15592.1%
Healthcare Worker13851.9%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1390.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1880.3%
Homeless560.1%
Farmworkers5680.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4060.5%
Total Cases73894100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMale
Age 0-1758105651
Age 18-2453315115
Age 25-441297312512
Age 45-6496799067
Age 65-7420961884
75+19011229
Unknown1721
Total3780735479
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon7
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2458
91360 – Thousand Oaks2383
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake549
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1516
91377 – Oak Park354
93001 – Ventura2663
93003 – Ventura3712
93004 – Ventura2145
93010 – Camarillo2942
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1575
93015 – Fillmore2449
93021 – Moorpark2523
93022 – Oak View338
93023 – Ojai928
93030 – Oxnard9021
93033 – Oxnard12852
93035 – Oxnard2164
93036 – Oxnard5706
93040 – Piru332
93041 – Port Hueneme2213
93060 – Santa Paula5022
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4007
93065 – Simi Valley5809
93066 – Somis226
Total73894
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx26,55862.2%6,662.346.9%44.5%
White11,88227.8%3,118.940.6%43.2%
Asian1,6173.8%2,459.18.2%7.4%
African American/Black4811.1%3,177.40.7%1.7%
Multiracial2360.6%937.60.4%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1320.3%5,485.80.7%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1580.4%9,901.00.2%0.2%
Other1,6083.8%117,651.52.3%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)31,222
Total73,894100.0%8,731.9100.0%100.0%
