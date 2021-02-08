Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 73,618; 678 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 1,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Monday. There have now been 73,618 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 678 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

263 people are currently hospitalized, 68 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 26 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 1139 New Tests Performed 20474 New Deaths 14 Current hospitalizations 263 Current ICU 68 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 73618 Total Test Performed 1026997 Deaths 678

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 6719 Community acquired 3538 Under investigation 2960 Undetermined 60401 Total 73618

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/02 % of Total 65+ years 6,927 9.7% Underlying health conditions 5,169 7.3% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,337 1.9% Healthcare Worker 1,314 1.8% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 138 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 188 0.3% Homeless 53 0.1% Farmworkers 555 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 400 0.6% Total Cases 71,212 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Age 0-17 5791 5616 Age 18-24 5313 5099 Age 25-44 12939 12474 Age 45-64 9638 9027 Age 65-74 2085 1878 75+ 1894 1222 Unknown 17 21 Total 37677 35337

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 7 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2446 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2373 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 547 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1511 91377 – Oak Park 354 93001 – Ventura 2661 93003 – Ventura 3703 93004 – Ventura 2133 93010 – Camarillo 2931 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1571 93015 – Fillmore 2439 93021 – Moorpark 2512 93022 – Oak View 338 93023 – Ojai 925 93030 – Oxnard 8978 93033 – Oxnard 12802 93035 – Oxnard 2155 93036 – Oxnard 5688 93040 – Piru 330 93041 – Port Hueneme 2200 93060 – Santa Paula 4998 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 4001 93065 – Simi Valley 5791 93066 – Somis 224 Total 73618