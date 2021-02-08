Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 73,618; 678 deaths
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 1,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Monday. There have now been 73,618 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 678 deaths.
The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.
263 people are currently hospitalized, 68 of whom are in the ICU.
More than 1 million tests have been performed.
The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 26 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.
The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.
|SUMMARY
|New cases
|1139
|New Tests Performed
|20474
|New Deaths
|14
|Current hospitalizations
|263
|Current ICU
|68
|Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)
|73618
|Total Test Performed
|1026997
|Deaths
|678
|CONFIRMED CASES
|Person-to-person acquired
|6719
|Community acquired
|3538
|Under investigation
|2960
|Undetermined
|60401
|Total
|73618
|VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
|Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers
|Total as of 02/02
|% of Total
|65+ years
|6,927
|9.7%
|Underlying health conditions
|5,169
|7.3%
|Long-term care/Skilled Nursing
|1,337
|1.9%
|Healthcare Worker
|1,314
|1.8%
|First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)
|138
|0.2%
|Inmates at Correctional Facilities
|188
|0.3%
|Homeless
|53
|0.1%
|Farmworkers
|555
|0.8%
|Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service
|400
|0.6%
|Total Cases
|71,212
|100.0%
|*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
|AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
|Age
|Female
|Male
|Age 0-17
|5791
|5616
|Age 18-24
|5313
|5099
|Age 25-44
|12939
|12474
|Age 45-64
|9638
|9027
|Age 65-74
|2085
|1878
|75+
|1894
|1222
|Unknown
|17
|21
|Total
|37677
|35337
|CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
|91307 – Bell Canyon
|7
|91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park
|2446
|91360 – Thousand Oaks
|2373
|91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake
|547
|91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake
|1511
|91377 – Oak Park
|354
|93001 – Ventura
|2661
|93003 – Ventura
|3703
|93004 – Ventura
|2133
|93010 – Camarillo
|2931
|93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley
|1571
|93015 – Fillmore
|2439
|93021 – Moorpark
|2512
|93022 – Oak View
|338
|93023 – Ojai
|925
|93030 – Oxnard
|8978
|93033 – Oxnard
|12802
|93035 – Oxnard
|2155
|93036 – Oxnard
|5688
|93040 – Piru
|330
|93041 – Port Hueneme
|2200
|93060 – Santa Paula
|4998
|93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)
|4001
|93065 – Simi Valley
|5791
|93066 – Somis
|224
|Total
|73618
|RACE/ETHNICITY
|Race/Ethnicity***
|Count
|% Cases
|Rate per 100,000
|% % Deaths
|% of Population
|Latinx
|26,398
|62.2%
|6,987.9
|46.6%
|44.5%
|White
|11,831
|27.9%
|3,250.5
|40.7%
|43.2%
|Asian
|1,605
|3.8%
|2,555.9
|8.3%
|7.4%
|African American/Black
|481
|1.1%
|3,224.9
|0.7%
|1.7%
|Multiracial
|234
|0.6%
|1,085.1
|0.4%
|2.5%
|American Indian or Alaskan Native
|132
|0.3%
|5,495.4
|0.7%
|0.3%
|Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
|156
|0.4%
|10,202.7
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Other
|1,596
|3.8%
|122,205.2
|2.4%
|0.2%
|Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)
|31,185
|Total
|73,618
|100.0%
|8,699.3
|100.0%
|100.0%
