Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 5:11 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 73,618; 678 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 1,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Monday. There have now been 73,618 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 678 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

263 people are currently hospitalized, 68 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 26 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases1139
New Tests Performed20474
New Deaths14
Current hospitalizations263
Current ICU68
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)73618
Total Test Performed1026997
Deaths678
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired6719
Community acquired3538
Under investigation2960
Undetermined60401
Total73618
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/02% of Total
65+ years6,9279.7%
Underlying health conditions5,1697.3%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,3371.9%
Healthcare Worker1,3141.8%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1380.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1880.3%
Homeless530.1%
Farmworkers5550.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4000.6%
Total Cases71,212100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMale
Age 0-1757915616
Age 18-2453135099
Age 25-441293912474
Age 45-6496389027
Age 65-7420851878
75+18941222
Unknown1721
Total3767735337
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon7
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2446
91360 – Thousand Oaks2373
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake547
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1511
91377 – Oak Park354
93001 – Ventura2661
93003 – Ventura3703
93004 – Ventura2133
93010 – Camarillo2931
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1571
93015 – Fillmore2439
93021 – Moorpark2512
93022 – Oak View338
93023 – Ojai925
93030 – Oxnard8978
93033 – Oxnard12802
93035 – Oxnard2155
93036 – Oxnard5688
93040 – Piru330
93041 – Port Hueneme2200
93060 – Santa Paula4998
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)4001
93065 – Simi Valley5791
93066 – Somis224
Total73618
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx26,39862.2%6,987.946.6%44.5%
White11,83127.9%3,250.540.7%43.2%
Asian1,6053.8%2,555.98.3%7.4%
African American/Black4811.1%3,224.90.7%1.7%
Multiracial2340.6%1,085.10.4%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1320.3%5,495.40.7%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1560.4%10,202.70.2%0.2%
Other1,5963.8%122,205.22.4%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)31,185
Total73,618100.0%8,699.3100.0%100.0%
Case Totals / Coronavirus / Health
Author Profile Photo

NewsChannel 3-12

Email the NewsChannel 3-12 Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content