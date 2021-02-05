Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 72,479; 664 deaths

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 568 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Friday. There have now been 72,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 664 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

286 people are currently hospitalized, 71 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 22 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY New cases 568 New Tests Performed 7,480 New Deaths 16 Current hospitalizations 286 Current ICU 71 Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths) 72,479 Total Test Performed 1,006,523 Deaths 664

CONFIRMED CASES Person-to-person acquired 6,512 Community acquired 3,537 Under investigation 3,398 Undetermined 59,032 Total 72,479

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers Total as of 02/02 % of Total 65+ years 6,927 9.7% Underlying health conditions 5,169 7.3% Long-term care/Skilled Nursing 1,337 1.9% Healthcare Worker 1,314 1.8% First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities) 138 0.2% Inmates at Correctional Facilities 188 0.3% Homeless 53 0.1% Farmworkers 555 0.8% Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service 400 0.6% Total Cases 71,212 100.0% *Vulnerable population table updated once per week.

AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES Age Female Male Age 0-17 5,688 5,527 Age 18-24 5,241 5,019 Age 25-44 12,748 12,283 Age 45-64 9,472 8,898 Age 65-74 2,059 1,841 75+ 1,866 1,207 Unknown 17 21 Total 37,091 34,796

CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA 91307 – Bell Canyon 7 91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park 2,413 91360 – Thousand Oaks 2,333 91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake 540 91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake 1,481 91377 – Oak Park 347 93001 – Ventura 2,601 93003 – Ventura 3,639 93004 – Ventura 2,111 93010 – Camarillo 2,856 93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley 1,545 93015 – Fillmore 2,396 93021 – Moorpark 2,481 93022 – Oak View 333 93023 – Ojai 907 93030 – Oxnard 8,850 93033 – Oxnard 12,605 93035 – Oxnard 2,125 93036 – Oxnard 5,608 93040 – Piru 324 93041 – Port Hueneme 2,161 93060 – Santa Paula 4,924 93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana) 3,955 93065 – Simi Valley 5,721 93066 – Somis 216 Total 72,479