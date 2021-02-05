Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 3:04 pm

Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 72,479; 664 deaths

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 568 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Friday. There have now been 72,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 664 deaths.

The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

286 people are currently hospitalized, 71 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 1 million tests have been performed.

The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 22 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.

The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.

More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.

SUMMARY
New cases568
New Tests Performed7,480
New Deaths16
Current hospitalizations286
Current ICU71
Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)72,479
Total Test Performed1,006,523
Deaths664
CONFIRMED CASES
Person-to-person acquired6,512
Community acquired3,537
Under investigation3,398
Undetermined59,032
Total72,479
VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
Vulnerable Populations and Essential WorkersTotal as of 02/02% of Total
65+ years6,9279.7%
Underlying health conditions5,1697.3%
Long-term care/Skilled Nursing1,3371.9%
Healthcare Worker1,3141.8%
First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)1380.2%
Inmates at Correctional Facilities1880.3%
Homeless530.1%
Farmworkers5550.8%
Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service4000.6%
Total Cases71,212100.0%
*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
AgeFemaleMale
Age 0-175,6885,527
Age 18-245,2415,019
Age 25-4412,74812,283
Age 45-649,4728,898
Age 65-742,0591,841
75+1,8661,207
Unknown1721
Total37,09134,796
CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
91307 – Bell Canyon7
91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park2,413
91360 – Thousand Oaks2,333
91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake540
91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake1,481
91377 – Oak Park347
93001 – Ventura2,601
93003 – Ventura3,639
93004 – Ventura2,111
93010 – Camarillo2,856
93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley1,545
93015 – Fillmore2,396
93021 – Moorpark2,481
93022 – Oak View333
93023 – Ojai907
93030 – Oxnard8,850
93033 – Oxnard12,605
93035 – Oxnard2,125
93036 – Oxnard5,608
93040 – Piru324
93041 – Port Hueneme2,161
93060 – Santa Paula4,924
93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)3,955
93065 – Simi Valley5,721
93066 – Somis216
Total72,479
RACE/ETHNICITY
Race/Ethnicity***Count% CasesRate per 100,000% % Deaths% of Population
Latinx25,70462.0%6,804.245.8%44.5%
White11,60628.0%3,188.741.4%43.2%
Asian1,5773.8%2,511.38.3%7.4%
African American/Black4731.1%3,171.30.8%1.7%
Multiracial2110.5%978.40.5%2.5%
American Indian or Alaskan Native1310.3%5,453.80.8%0.3%
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander1490.4%9,744.90.2%0.2%
Other1,5783.8%120,827.02.4%0.2%
Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)31,050
Total72,479100.0%8,564.7100.0%100.0%
