Ventura County COVID-19 cases now 72,479; 664 deaths
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - There were 568 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths reported in Ventura County on Friday. There have now been 72,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 664 deaths.
The county has been releasing updated numbers every weekday on VenturaCountyRecovers.org.
286 people are currently hospitalized, 71 of whom are in the ICU.
More than 1 million tests have been performed.
The majority of these deaths have occurred in people 65 or older. At least 22 deaths have been reported in people aged 18-44. On Jan. 28, the county reported its first juvenile death.
The community is still encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus and wear a facial covering when out in public.
More details can be found at VenturaCountyRecovers.org.
|SUMMARY
|New cases
|568
|New Tests Performed
|7,480
|New Deaths
|16
|Current hospitalizations
|286
|Current ICU
|71
|Total cases (Active, Recovered, and Deaths)
|72,479
|Total Test Performed
|1,006,523
|Deaths
|664
|CONFIRMED CASES
|Person-to-person acquired
|6,512
|Community acquired
|3,537
|Under investigation
|3,398
|Undetermined
|59,032
|Total
|72,479
|VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
|Vulnerable Populations and Essential Workers
|Total as of 02/02
|% of Total
|65+ years
|6,927
|9.7%
|Underlying health conditions
|5,169
|7.3%
|Long-term care/Skilled Nursing
|1,337
|1.9%
|Healthcare Worker
|1,314
|1.8%
|First Responder (including Staff at Correctional Facilities)
|138
|0.2%
|Inmates at Correctional Facilities
|188
|0.3%
|Homeless
|53
|0.1%
|Farmworkers
|555
|0.8%
|Service Industry – Grocery and Food Service
|400
|0.6%
|Total Cases
|71,212
|100.0%
|*Vulnerable population table updated once per week.
|AGE AND SEX OF CONFIRMED CASES
|Age
|Female
|Male
|Age 0-17
|5,688
|5,527
|Age 18-24
|5,241
|5,019
|Age 25-44
|12,748
|12,283
|Age 45-64
|9,472
|8,898
|Age 65-74
|2,059
|1,841
|75+
|1,866
|1,207
|Unknown
|17
|21
|Total
|37,091
|34,796
|CASES BY CITY/UNINCORPORATED AREA
|91307 – Bell Canyon
|7
|91320 – Thousand Oaks/Newbury Park
|2,413
|91360 – Thousand Oaks
|2,333
|91361 – Thousand Oaks/Lake Sherwood/Westlake
|540
|91362 – Thousand Oaks/Westlake
|1,481
|91377 – Oak Park
|347
|93001 – Ventura
|2,601
|93003 – Ventura
|3,639
|93004 – Ventura
|2,111
|93010 – Camarillo
|2,856
|93012 – Camarillo/Santa Rosa Valley
|1,545
|93015 – Fillmore
|2,396
|93021 – Moorpark
|2,481
|93022 – Oak View
|333
|93023 – Ojai
|907
|93030 – Oxnard
|8,850
|93033 – Oxnard
|12,605
|93035 – Oxnard
|2,125
|93036 – Oxnard
|5,608
|93040 – Piru
|324
|93041 – Port Hueneme
|2,161
|93060 – Santa Paula
|4,924
|93063 – Simi Valley (Santa Susana)
|3,955
|93065 – Simi Valley
|5,721
|93066 – Somis
|216
|Total
|72,479
|RACE/ETHNICITY
|Race/Ethnicity***
|Count
|% Cases
|Rate per 100,000
|% % Deaths
|% of Population
|Latinx
|25,704
|62.0%
|6,804.2
|45.8%
|44.5%
|White
|11,606
|28.0%
|3,188.7
|41.4%
|43.2%
|Asian
|1,577
|3.8%
|2,511.3
|8.3%
|7.4%
|African American/Black
|473
|1.1%
|3,171.3
|0.8%
|1.7%
|Multiracial
|211
|0.5%
|978.4
|0.5%
|2.5%
|American Indian or Alaskan Native
|131
|0.3%
|5,453.8
|0.8%
|0.3%
|Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
|149
|0.4%
|9,744.9
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Other
|1,578
|3.8%
|120,827.0
|2.4%
|0.2%
|Race Ethnicity Unknown (Also Other with Unk Eth)
|31,050
|Total
|72,479
|100.0%
|8,564.7
|100.0%
|100.0%
