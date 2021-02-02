Ventura man died from methamphetamine overdose, autopsy shows

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura man who ran from deputies and then collapsed in a field in December died of a methamphetamine overdose, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Twenty-eight-year-old Miguel Burciaga Jr. fled from deputies on December 3, 2020, as they tried to arrest him for an outstanding felony warrant.

Deputies lost sight of Burciaga as he ran through a backyard and over a fence.

They then saw Burciaga from a distance as he ran across a field and collapsed.

It appeared Burciaga was experiencing a medical emergency.

Burciaga was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His death was investigated by the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.