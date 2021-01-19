Ventura County expands vaccine eligibility to residents 75 and older

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County on Tuesday announced it will be expanding vaccinations to those 75 and older. Governor Newsom’s guidance allowing seniors younger than 75 to be vaccinated is still not applicable in Ventura County.

"You must live in Ventura County, show proof of residency and proof of age upon arrival at the appointment", according to a statement from the county.

Registration for appointments is available here. A hotline for telephone appointments will be set up later this week.

As of Tuesday, Ventura County had administered more than 30,741 first doses of vaccines in the county from the 33,025 that have been provided to the County. This is a 93% administration rate.

You can find Ventura County's latest COVID-19 numbers here.