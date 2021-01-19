Strong winds cause damage in Ventura County

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Extreme strong winds created chaos in Ventura County Tuesday.

Strong gusts knocked down trees in Oxnard. Three massive trees feel around noon on Rose Avenue in Oxnard. Police say no one was seriously hurt but the street was shut down as a precaution.

In Ventura, fire crews were busy fighting flames. Around 9:30 in the morning a fire broke out in the river bottom at Olivas Park.

"We contained it right around 6 acres. Firefighters did a miraculous job stopping it. We were able to keep it confined within the perimeter of the river bottom," said Brian McGrath, Ventura County Fire Department.

A few hours later, trees near Highway 101 and Victoria caught on fire.

"Based on the conditions today with the increased winds we staffed even more equipment which is a type three Strike team fire engine," said McGrath.

In Santa Paula, fallen trees caused major damage to several apartments.

All of Ventura County's COVID-19 testing sites were closed down because of the strong winds.