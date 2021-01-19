Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 10:55 am

Firefighters respond to river bottom fire in Ventura

keyt fires generic fire flames

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County firefighters are responding to a river bottom fire in Ventura on Tuesday morning.

At around 9:31 a.m., firefighters received reports of a vegetation fire at Olivas park Drive and South Victoria Avenue in Ventura.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a 3 to 4 acres brush fire burning to the west.

They are calling it the Olivas Fire.

Firefighters on scene say the fire is towards old burn areas but it is confined to the river bottom.

Crews are still on scene.

Fire
Author Profile Photo

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content