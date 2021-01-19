Firefighters respond to river bottom fire in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County firefighters are responding to a river bottom fire in Ventura on Tuesday morning.

At around 9:31 a.m., firefighters received reports of a vegetation fire at Olivas park Drive and South Victoria Avenue in Ventura.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a 3 to 4 acres brush fire burning to the west.

They are calling it the Olivas Fire.

Firefighters on scene say the fire is towards old burn areas but it is confined to the river bottom.

Crews are still on scene.