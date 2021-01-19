Firefighters making progress on brush fire in Camarillo

Ventura County

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- Firefighters are making progress on a brush fire in Camarillo on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday at around 2:59 p.m., Ventura County Fire received reports of a car on fire on Highway 101 southbound at the Camarillo Springs Road exit in Camarillo.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the car fully involved and the fire spreading to the brush in the area.

Firefighters say the spots were small and did not threaten the structures nearby.

Firefighters made progress on a few small spot fires. Fire officials say the bulk of the fire has been extinguished.

Crews will remain on scene to make sure the fire is completely extinguished.

CHP says to expect delays on Highway 101 south of Camarillo Springs for the next hour.