Ventura police search for critical missing man

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man.

28-year-old Benjamin Joseph Roberts was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 17, around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Dean and Baylor Drives in Ventura.

He was reportedly wearing a Nintendo shirt of an unknown color, sweatpants and brown leather sandals at the time.

Police said Benjamin takes medication daily and is now without his medication.

If you happen to see Benjamin or know where he might be, please call the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010 or 911 immediately.