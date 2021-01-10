Veterans Home hosts vaccination event in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - The Veterans Home of California in Ventura held a COVID-19 vaccination event on Sunday for both residents and staff.

The first resident to be vaccinated was WWII Centenarian Veteran Mack Edwards.

"I want to lead by example. I fought in World War II and now I want to take the vaccine to fight this horrible virus," said Edwards. "This is one step towards victory and a great way to start off my 100th Birthday!"

The vaccines were administered by CVS pharmacists. They will be back for two more events to ensure everyone gets a chance to be inoculated.

The Veterans Home said it is enrolled in the state and federal Pharmacy Partnership Program with Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.

Ventura County Public Health is also supporting the Ventura Veterans Home through the County’s Long-Term Care Facility COVID19 vaccination program.

