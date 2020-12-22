Ventura County to provide $120 million in local assistance during pandemic

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County will provide $120 million in local assistance to the community.

The County says the pandemic has caused severe economic and health impacts to the area. They say local revenues have dropped while an increased need for health, social and business services.

The County will provide 91 percent of CARES funding to the community.

“Our community members and businesses continue to struggle from the impacts of the pandemic. Our Board has been committed to supporting our community throughout the response efforts and will continue to come along side to meet the needs into the new year,” said County Executive Officer Mike Powers.

The new Congressional COVID Relief Bill will provide support for unemployment and businesses.

Congress passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief plan on Monday. The relief plan that includes $300 weekly unemployment supplement, $600 direct payments, nearly $300 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans and $69 billion for testing and vaccine distribution.

"Though the bill lacks funding for local government, the County has budgeted to allow business and rental support programs to continue to be developed." said Powers.

The County’s COVID-19 Response Spending Plan through March 31, 2021 is $206 million. This includes funding for the following areas:

Local Assistance $120 million: Business Assistance (additional $20 million assistance program), Rental Assistance, Homeless Support, Food Support, Farmworker Assistance, Hospital Assistance, City Assistance, Senior Support

Testing $58 million

Vaccine Distribution, PPE, Supplies and Equipment $9 million

County Operations $19 million

“The County of Ventura’s strong fiscal position allowed us to act quickly to provide significant services and supplies in response to the pandemic. Available reserves were used to quickly ramp up supportive programs such as providing housing and meals to at risk populations, testing and tracing resources and PPE and hospital surge capacity preparation,” said County Chief Financial Officer Kaye Mand.

Local assistance has included funding for Project Roomkey and Project Homekey, senior nutrition and food delivery programs, rental assistance program, business assistance program, city support, Food Share support, Farmworker Assistance and support for local non-profit hospitals.

For more information on what Ventura County is doing during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.