Oxnard man arrested after high-speed chase through Ojai

Ventura County

OJAI, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Ojai on Saturday.

On Saturday at around 9:16 p.m., a Ventura County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a car driving without lights in Ojai.

The car sped away from the deputy at a high-rate speed.

The car drove through Ojai and onto Highway 150.

During the pursuit, the driver lost control of the car near Hermosa Road and the car crashed into a guardrail. The car broke down and the two suspects in the car fled the scene on foot.

Ojai deputies set up a perimeter and called for additional resources to search for the two suspects.

Deputies used police dogs and a drone to find the suspects in the area.

Deputies found the passenger and he was identified as an 18-year-old Oxnard resident.

They were not able to find the driver.

Deputies searched the car and found a loaded gun inside.

In their investigation, deputies found that the Oxnard man was a convicted felon and he was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a gun.

He was booked at the Ventura Main Jail in Ventura and has a pending court on Tuesday at 1:30 PM.

His bail is set at $60,000.

The Oxnard man was also booked for an unrelated no-bail felony warrant for weapons charges.

Anyone that may have information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.