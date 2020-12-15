Skip to Content
Firefighters knock down tree fire in Oxnard

Joyce Roberson / KEYT

OXNARD, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a tree fire in Oxnard on early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday at around 5:21 a.m., Oxnard City Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on the 200 block of East 4th Street in Oxnard.

At arrival, firefighters found trees on fire by the Oxnard Transit Center.

Fire officials say a small encampment was on fire along with the trees near a vacant building.

The railroad tracks are closed in that area. The tracks are used by business to transport merchandise off trains . Commuter tracks are not affected.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire.

No one was injured and no other buildings were threatened.

The fire is under investigation.

