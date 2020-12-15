Firefighters knock down tree fire in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a tree fire in Oxnard on early Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday at around 5:21 a.m., Oxnard City Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on the 200 block of East 4th Street in Oxnard.
At arrival, firefighters found trees on fire by the Oxnard Transit Center.
Fire officials say a small encampment was on fire along with the trees near a vacant building.
The railroad tracks are closed in that area. The tracks are used by business to transport merchandise off trains . Commuter tracks are not affected.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire.
No one was injured and no other buildings were threatened.
The fire is under investigation.
