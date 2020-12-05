Former Port Hueneme Mayor Jonathon Sharkey remembered as hometown hero

Ventura County

PORT HUENEME, Calif.--People in Port Hueneme are mourning one of their longest serving elected leaders.

Jonathon Sharkey served on the Port Hueneme City County and served as mayor a handful of times over the years.

One of the signs at the Oceanview Pavilion reads "In Loving Memory Jon Sharkey, Our Hometown Hero."

His wife Beverly Kelley shared some of her favorite photos of the musician- turned-politician.

One of them shows a cat named Shady. Shady made the Port Hueneme City Hall her home and Sharkey made sure she wasn't evicted.

Other feathers in his cap include his work on the Toland Landfill, fighting beach erosion, working with the local military base and the so-called Green Mile that is generating marijuana sales taxes for the community.

Sharkey was diagnosed with brain cancer early this year and passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71.

A celebration of his life will be held when people can gather following the pandemic.