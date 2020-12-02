Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Ventura County

Ventura County

SANTA PAULA, Calif. -- Ventura County firefighters are responding to reports of a brush fire on early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday at around 3:09 a.m., Ventura County Fire responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Mountain Lookout Road near Santa Paula.

Firefighters are responding to the top of South Mountain Road.

Fire officials say the fire is about three acres.

They say there is no wind affecting the spread.

Fire officials also say the access and exact location are still unknown at this time.

Fire officials say the fire is a 20 by 20 spot fire with slow rate of speed.

Crews were able to stop the spread of the fire.

Firefighters will remain on scene to mop out the fire.