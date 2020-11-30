Ventura County announces and certifies final election results

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County announced and certified its final results for the Presidential General Election on Monday, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters Mark Lunn announced the county had a record-breaking total of 500,442 registered voters.

In total, 429,922 ballots were cast in the 2020 election. This election also yielded the highest voter turnout to date for Ventura County, at 85.9%.

Final results are posted online at http://venturavote.org under the Election Results/Canvass menu option.