Ventura police makes multiple stolen car arrests

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura police arrested two suspects in two separate stolen car incidents on Thursday.

On Thursday at around 12:01 p.m., Ventura police received reports of a stolen car in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Schooner Drive in Ventura.

Officers responded to the area and located the car near Harbor Boulevard and San Jon Road. Officers made a traffic stop and identified the driver of the car to be an Oxnard woman.

Police say the car was reported stolen in Oxnard earlier that day.

She was arrested for unlawful driving/taking of a vehicle along with an arrest warrant for the same charge.

An hour later, Ventura police received information that another stolen car was seen in the area of Mills Road and Main Street in Ventura.

Officers searched the area and found a stolen car, reported on Wednesday, driving on Thompson Boulevard near Five Points in Ventura.

Officers attempted to make contact with the driver but he didn't stop and a pursuit began.

Police say he was an Oxnard resident.

During the pursuit, the Oxnard man drove on the wrong side of the road, drove in a residential neighborhood, hit a tree and rammed into a police car.

Officers deployed spike strips onto the road and it punctured the car's tires.

The man attempted to flee officers on foot but was taken into custody after trying to scale a fence.

The Oxnard man was arrested for felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle, possession of stolen property and a parole violation.

A search of the Ventura County Superior Court website shows that the Oxnard man has been arrested 10 times since 2015 for various charges, including robbery, burglary, prowling, possession of a controlled substance, and giving false information to peace officer.

