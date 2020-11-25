Parts of Ventura County facing possible power shutoffs on Thanksgiving

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, with turkeys roasting in ovens, Southern California Edison is considering shutting off power to more than 12,000 customers in Ventura County.

The utility says the possible shutoffs could happen because forecasts call for increased fire danger around the holiday.

Communities near Camarillo, Santa Paula and Fillmore could lose power beginning at noon Thursday.

SCE's public safety power shutoff program is designed to prevent electrical equipment from starting fires.

For a map of the possibly affected areas, click here.