Hip Hop Mindset and Anderson .Paak collect food for Thanksgiving care packages

OXNARD, Calif.

OXNARD, Calif. -- Hip Hop Mindset held a Thanksgiving Food Drive on Sunday at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center known as the PAC.

Artist Anderson .Paak is donating all the Turkeys.

Volunteer Ricardo Rodriguez said helping out makes him feel good.

"I feel grateful that we are able to help other families that need a meal for Thanksgiving and it kind of feels awesome to be helping them. It gives you, like a sort of vibe, that like, it keeps you, like, calm, " said Rodriguez.

Victoria Bautista said people who brought donations qualify for raffle prizes including a large screen TV.

"Tomorrow we are gonna be putting those foods together in a box and handing them out to people who have registered online," said Bautista.

About 120 families signed up to receive the ingredients needed to make their own holiday meals. They will get the boxes of food on Monday afternoon.

Some of the boxes will go to families in the Rio, Oxnard, and Hueneme School Districts.