Rescue Mission selling meal gift certificates to feed those in need this Thanksgiving

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif.

The Ventura County Rescue Mission has been busy selling meal gift certificates online and in its thrift shops.

For a $2.17 donation a Thanksgiving meal will be prepared and delivered to a person in need.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic the usual Thanksgiving feast held on the day before the holiday at the Mission's Oxnard location was cancelled.

But Chef Richard Varble is cooking up meals anyway.

"I'm doing 800 for our Mission in the Central Coast, 500 for our Mission in San Fernando Valley, and here I expect to do a couple hundred and then we are handing out 100 hot meals everyday as well as sack lunches, " said Varble.

For more information on how to donate visit vcrescuemission.org